2008 Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed walks free in Pakistan, US wants him arrested

A day after India lashed out at Pakistan for the release of Lashkar-e-Taiba chief and Jamaat-ud-Dawah founder Hafiz Saeed, the US administration too expressed “deep concern” and asked the Pakistan government to make sure that he is arrested and charged for his crimes. This is quite different from the past, as in earlier occasions, Washington’s response was not as swift.

A statement issued by US State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert in Washington DC and distributed by the US embassy in Delhi said, “The United States is deeply concerned that Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT) leader Hafiz Saeed has been released from house arrest in Pakistan. LeT is a designated Foreign Terrorist Organization responsible for the death of hundreds of innocent civilians in terrorist attacks, including a number of American citizens. The Pakistani government should make sure that he is arrested and charged for his crimes.”

The statement further said that in May 2008, the United States Department of the Treasury designated Saeed as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist under Executive Order 13224. “Saeed was also individually designated by the United Nations under UNSCR 1267 in December 2008 following the November 2008 Mumbai attack in which six American citizens were killed. LeT and several of its front organizations, leaders, and operatives remain under both State Department and Treasury Department sanctions. Since 2012, the United States has offered a U.S. $10 million reward for information that brings Saeed to justice,” it said.

The statement came hours after Saeed’s release from house arrest. In an hour-long Friday sermon at the JuD headquarters, Saeed warned the Pakistan government against taking “dictation from foreign masters” to appease India. “Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif has been punished for forsaking Kashmiris. Sharif is ousted from the prime minister house because he committed treason with Kashmiris. He wanted friendship with India and completely ignored the Kashmir cause,” he said.

Saeed said he would gather people across Pakistan for the “cause of Kashmir” and try to help Kashmiris get their “destination of freedom”. Warning the Pakistan Muslim League (N) government against bowing before the international community for loans, he said, “The rulers must not take dictation from the US and other countries and take its own decisions,” he said.

The Home Ministry Friday said Saeed’s release and his comments on Kashmir ahead of the anniversary of the 2008 Mumbai attacks are nothing but re-articulation of the agenda of terrorists who have “thrived” across the border.

Asserting that Jammu and Kashmir “is and will remain an integral part” of India, it said that such repeated utterances by terrorists have been given an appropriate response on the ground every time by the law enforcement agencies and the people of the state.

