Hafiz Saeed vows revenge for 1971 war, says will avenge by liberating Kashmir

Jamaat-ud Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed Jamaat-ud Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed

Jammat-ud-Dawah Chief Hafiz Saeed spewed venom again on Saturday after he vowed to take revenge for the creation of East Pakistan, reported news agency ANI. Pakistani forces were defeated by India in the 1971 war leading to the creation of Bangladesh, erstwhile East Pakistan.

Speaking in Lahore, Pakistan, Saeed assured the roads leading to revenge are in progress in Jammu and Kashmir and this movement would intensify in the near future as it has to go a long way. “Mashriqi Pakistan (East Pakistan) ka badla lena hai toh, Kashmir se intequm (revenge) ka rasta ban raha hai, nikal raha hai, chal raha hai aur Inshallah yeh tehreek (movement) jaari hai, isne bahut aage jana hai (Defeat of Pakistan in 1971 will be avenged and this will be done by liberating Kashmir from India),” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Saeed’s remark comes as India and Bangladesh are celebrating December 16 as ‘Vijay Diwas’ and ‘Victory Day’, respectively.

The JuD chief is a wanted terrorist by India and the United States for his alleged role in masterminding the 2008 terror attacks in Mumbai that claimed 166 lives. He also carries a bounty of USD 10 million announced by the US for his role in terror activities. On November 24 he walked free after the Pakistan government decided against detaining him further in any other case. He was under detention since January this year.

Saeed confirmed that his organisation Jammat-ud-Dawah will contest the 2018 general elections in Pakistan under the banner of the Milli Muslim League, which is yet to be registered with the Election Commission. The banned JuD is believed to be the front organisation for the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). “The Milli Muslim League (MML) is planning to contest next year’s general elections,” said Saeed, a terrorist leader designated by both the United Nations and the United States.

