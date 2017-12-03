Hafiz Saeed: JuD to contest Pakistan general elections in 2018

Hafiz Saeed, Chief of Pakistan’s religious group Jamaat-ud-Dawa addresses a seminar in Lahore, Pakistan, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017. (Source: AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary) Hafiz Saeed, Chief of Pakistan’s religious group Jamaat-ud-Dawa addresses a seminar in Lahore, Pakistan, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017. (Source: AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

Announcing Jammat-ud-Dawah’s (JuD) foray into electoral politics, the banned terror outfit’s chief and 26/11 mastermind, Hafiz

Saeed said he would dedicate 2018 to “Kashmiris who are struggling for freedom”.

“The Milli Muslim League (MML) is planning to contest next year’s general elections. I also dedicate 2018 for Kashmiris who are struggling for freedom,” Saeed said while meeting a group of columnists at the Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) headquarters in Lahore’s Chauburji.

The MML was formed when Saeed was under house detention. He recently walked free after a Pakistan court ordered his immediate release.

“I want to tell India that I will continue to support Kashmiris no matter what kind of difficulties are there. India wants us to stop raising voice for the Kashmiris. It is building pressure on the Pakistani government. I want to tell Pakistan that back-channel diplomacy only caused harm to the Kashmir cause,” he alleged.

Earlier this week, Saeed hired a law firm to file a plea before the United Nations on his behalf. He has been hoping to get his name dropped from the global terrorism list.

“This had been done to harm the Kashmir cause. India is angry over my release from the house detention. I warn India if it does not stop atrocities against Kashmiris then this struggle will rise further and it will face the music,” he alleged.

This, however, wouldn’t be JuD’s first foray into electoral politics. In September, they had contested the by-poll from Lahore’s NA-120. A JuD-backed candidate, Sheikh Yaqoob lost the election but secured 6,000 votes

Sheikh Yaqoob, a JuD-backed candidate who secured 6,000 votes, had announced that the JuD which has the blessing of Saeed would contest the 2018 elections. Yaqoob was placed on a US Treasury sanctions list of those designated as leaders of terrorist organisations in 2012.

With PTI inputs

