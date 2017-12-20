Gurdwara demolition: Akal Takht Jathedar asks Pakistan govt to act against ‘land mafia’

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh has strongly criticised the alleged demolition of gurdwara in Sahiwal city of Pakistan. Realising a press statement on Tuesday, Gurbachan Singh said, “It is very sad that land mafia in Pakistan is demolishing a gurdwara to construct a plaza in the Sahiwal. It should be criticised and opposed. True Muslims cannot take such a step, because all the religions of the world teach humanity and brotherhood and ask the people to shun hate”.

Sahiwal is 250 km away from Lahore in Punjab province. He added, “All the Sikhs based in Pakistan should unite against this attempt and take up the matter with Pakistan government. It is expected that Pakistan government will take action against the mafia with immediate effect, so that nobody can dare to repeat it in the future.”

