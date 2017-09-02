Only in Express
Gunmen kills two in attack on opposition lawmaker in Pakistan

Hasan belongs to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement, which represents the Urdu speaking population. He was meeting and greeting people after Eid prayers when gunmen struck in a north Karachi neighborhood.

By: AP | Karachi | Published:September 2, 2017 12:12 pm
Pakistan, Pakistan eid shooting, Eid shooting, Karachi shooting, Khawaja Izharul Hasan, World news, Indian Express Gunmen targeting an ethnic party lawmaker after Eid prayers instead gunned down two others, including a child, in the southern port city of Karachi (Representational Image)
Pakistani police say two gunmen targeting an ethnic party lawmaker after Eid prayers instead gunned down two others, including a child, in the southern port city of Karachi. Police officer Pir Mohammad Shah said lawmaker Khawaja Izharul Hasan escaped uninjured in the attack Saturday but the child and a police officer were killed. Shah said one of the attackers was also gunned down by police during a chase.

Hasan belongs to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement, which represents the Urdu speaking population. He was meeting and greeting people after Eid prayers when gunmen struck in a north Karachi neighborhood.

The party was divided after its self-exiled founder, Altaf Hussain, uttered anti-Pakistan remarks in London last year. He is wanted in many criminal cases back home.

