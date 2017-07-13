Gunmen kill four policemen in Pakistan

Gunmen attacked a vehicle carrying a senior police officer in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province, killing him and three other policemen. Superintendent of Police of Quaidabad area, Mubarak Shah, was targetted by the gunmen in Quetta, the provincial capital, while he was patrolling in the area with his team.

Inspector General of Police in Balochistan Abdul Razzak Cheema confirmed the attack on Shah. “Shah was injured and later died in the hospital while three police personnel died on the spot,” he said.

Another policeman was injured and was being treated. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. Taliban militants often carry out such attacks in the area.

The incident comes days after District Police Officer of Qilla Abdullah, his security guard and driver were killed and over 10 other people, including five police personnel, were injured in a suicide blast in the border town of Chaman on Monday.

