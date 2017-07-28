Godfather’s rule has ended for good: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan on Nawaz Sharif disqualification

Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan. Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan.

Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court’s unanimous decision to disqualify Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from holding office. “Godfather’s Rule has ended for good! Truth & Justice have prevailed!” In another tweet, he said, “Godfather’s ally, the Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has been disqualified in Panamagate Case!” the cricketer-turned-politician said soon after the verdict in the Panama Papers graft case.

Imran Khan, who was one of the three petitioners in the case, was supposed to attend today’s hearing at the Supreme Court but PTI chairman’s spokesperson Naeemul Haque had tweeted, “Due to security concerns IK has cancelled his visit to the SC today.”

PTI, after the verdict, also tweeted a picture of Imran Khan captioned: “Dedicated to all those who claimed that Imran Khan doesn’t know politics!”

Dedicated to all those who claimed that Imran Khan doesn’t know politics!#انصاف_کی_جیت pic.twitter.com/S52HvHCxwY — PTI (@PTIofficial) July 28, 2017

Earlier, PTI tweeted that “in the 21st year of Imran Khan’s cricketing life” Pakistan “won the ICC World Cup”. Similarly, “in the 21st year of Imran Khan’s political life we will win Panama Cup”.

21 years of struggle for Justice has succeeded today.

It is a new dawn!

Imran Khan, the nation salutes you for your resolve!#انصاف_کی_جیت pic.twitter.com/ep0uxYy6uY — PTI (@PTIofficial) July 28, 2017

Other Opposition party politicians also praised Imran Khan for taking the case to court. In October last year, Khan filed a petition in the apex court along with Awami Muslim League and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI).

Pakistan People’s Party leader Zaman Kaira said, “The judgment came it was expected. It was on the cards for long. All the opposition parties played their part in this, but the credit does go to PTI and Imran Khan for taking this issue to court and fighting this long legal battle.”

Soon after the judgement, party’s vice chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi said, “It’s a historic day, let’s strengthen Pakistan, let’s get rid of terrorism from the country. Let us take this moment to express gratitude to the armed forces, police and other law enforcement agencies. We should also thank the JIT members for not succumbing to the enormous pressure and serving the cause of justice.”

Nawaz Sharif resigned as Pakistan Prime Minister after the Supreme Court disqualified him from holding public office. The court also ruled that graft cases be filed against the beleaguered leader and his children over the Panama Papers scandal.

