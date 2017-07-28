Godfather’s rule ended: Pakistan Opposition on Nawaz Sharif verdict

Sharif today resigned as Pakistan Prime Minister after the Supreme Court disqualified him from holding public office and ruled that graft cases be filed against the beleaguered leader and his children over the Panama Papers scandal.(File Photo) Sharif today resigned as Pakistan Prime Minister after the Supreme Court disqualified him from holding public office and ruled that graft cases be filed against the beleaguered leader and his children over the Panama Papers scandal.(File Photo)

Pakistan’s Opposition Tehreek-e-Insaf party on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court’s unanimous decision to disqualify Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, describing it an end to “godfather’s rule”. Other Opposition party politicians also gave all the credit to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led by cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan for the legal victory.

The top court had taken up the case in October last year on petitions filed by Imran’s party, Awami Muslim League and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI). “Godfather’s rule has ended for good! Truth & Justice have prevailed!,” the party tweeted.

“Godfather’s ally, the Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has been disqualified in Panamagate Case!,” it added. The party’s vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi while addressing the press soon after the judgement, said: “It’s a historic day, let’s strengthen Pakistan, let’s get rid of terrorism from the country.

“Let us take this moment to express gratitude to the armed forces, police and other law enforcement agencies. We should also thank the JIT members for not succumbing to the enormous pressure and serving the cause of justice,” he added.

Pakistan People’s Party leader Zaman Kaira praised Imran for taking the case to the court. “The judgement came it was expected. It was on the cards for long. All the opposition parties played their part in this, but the credit does go to PTI and Imran Khan for taking this issue to court and fighting this long legal battle.”

JI’s Siraj ul Haq congratulated the apex court, journalists, lawyers and political workers. Sharif today resigned as Pakistan Prime Minister after the Supreme Court disqualified him from holding public office and ruled that graft cases be filed against the beleaguered leader and his children over the Panama Papers scandal.

