Ex-PIA engineer jailed for 10 years for funding attack on Shias

Representational Image Representational Image

An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan has sentenced a former engineer of the country’s national flag carrier to 10-year imprisonment for funding a 2015 terrorist attack on the Shia Ismaili community in which 47 people died. The minority community members, including eight women, were gunned down on May 13 in Karachi’s Safoora Goth area when they were going to the city centre in a bus.

The Safoora Goth incident was one of the most deadliest terrorist attacks in Karachi and was claimed by militant group Jundullah. The six terrorists involved in the attack were later found to be influenced by the Islamic State (IS) group.

The court on Friday found Khalid Yousuf Bari, a former engineer of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), guilty of arranging funds for the terrorists involved in the attack. It also imposed a fine of Rs 100,000 on Bari, and in case of default the convict would have to undergo another six months in prison.

A military court sentenced the terrorists involved in the attack to death in May, 2016. They were also found guilty of the assassination of a social activist in Karachi in 2015. The bus attack was also the first time when intelligence officials found that educated youths in Pakistan were linked to the IS. Since then the counter terrorism department of the police has been carrying out campaign in universities to ensure youths are not brainwashed into the extremist ideology.

