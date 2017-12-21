‘Destabilising actions’ in South Asia undermine strategic stability, says Pakistan

Pakistan PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. (Source: AP photo) Pakistan PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. (Source: AP photo)

Pakistan’s nuclear command body on Thursday voiced concern over what it termed as the “destabilising actions” in the “neighbourhood” that threatened the strategic stability in South Asia, in an apparent reference to India.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi chaired the 23rd meeting of the National Command Authority (NCA), which was briefed comprehensively on the strategic environment, said a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office.

It said that the NCA took stock of the regional security environment and “noted with concern certain destabilising actions in Pakistan’s neighborhood, which undermine the objective of maintaining strategic stability in South Asia.”

“These include the massive arms build-up in the conventional domain, nuclearisation of the Indian Ocean Region and plans for the development/deployment of Ballistic Missile Defence system,” it said.

While expressing full confidence in Pakistan’s capability to address any form of aggression, the NCA reiterated Pakistan’s policy of developing and maintaining Full Spectrum Deterrence, in line with the policy of Credible Minimum Deterrence and avoidance of arms race.

It appreciated the technological sophistication demonstrated during the tests of Babur III submarine-launched cruise missile and Ababeel Missile System.

The NCA took a detailed review of the Nuclear Security Regime and expressed full confidence in command and control systems and security measures in-place to ensure comprehensive stewardship and security of strategic assets and materials.

It said that as a responsible nuclear state, Pakistan would continue to contribute meaningfully towards the global efforts to improve nuclear security and nuclear non-proliferation measures.

The NCA asserted that Pakistan desires peaceful co-existence in the region and will endeavor to work with its neighbors to ensure strategic stability in South Asia.

It noted with satisfaction, the implementation of national comprehensive export control measures, which are in line with international export control regimes.

It reiterated that Pakistan has the requisite credentials to become part of various non-proliferation regimes, including the Nuclear Suppliers Group, for which Pakistan seeks adoption of a non-discriminatory criteria based approach.

The NCA was also briefed on National Space Programme – 2047 and ‘Nuclear Power Programme’ for peaceful uses of nuclear technology, to meet growing energy needs. It fully endorsed both programmes.

The role of nuclear applications in the fields of health, agriculture, medicine and industry was deeply appreciated.

The NCA reiterated Pakistan’s interest in expanding international cooperation in these areas and play a positive role towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

The meeting was attended by the ministers of Defence and Interior, Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee, Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Naval Staff, Chief of Air Staff, Director General Strategic Plans Division, Director General Inter-Services Intelligence and other senior officials.

