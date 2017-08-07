Coal mine collapses in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir; 5 killed

(Source: Google Maps) (Source: Google Maps)

A coal mine in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir has collapsed after an apparent gas explosion, killing five minors including two brothers, an official said on Monday. Seven miners were digging coal about 800 feet deep in the tunnel at the time of explosion late last night, Deputy Commissioner of Muzaffarabad Masood ur-Rehman said. The miners got trapped when the mine collapsed on them due to gas explosion in Seri Darra village near Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

“Two persons escaped but five were trapped and killed,” Rehman said.

The bodies were recovered on Monday, he said.

The miners had died before the rescuers reached them early in the morning.

A murder case has been registered against the leaseholder and contractor for failing to observe safety standards.

The coal mine has been closed down till further orders.

For all the latest Pakistan News, download Indian Express App