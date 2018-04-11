Chinese workers who clashed with police in Pakistan’s Khanewal deported

Five Chinese nationals had clashed with a team of police personnel deployed for their security in Pakistan’s Khanewal on April 4 (Source: YouTube/@DawnNews) Five Chinese nationals had clashed with a team of police personnel deployed for their security in Pakistan’s Khanewal on April 4 (Source: YouTube/@DawnNews)

Five Chinese nationals, who had clashed with a team of police personnel deployed for their security in Pakistan’s Khanewal last week, were deported to their country on Tuesday. They were engineers working on the construction of a 126-kilometre portion of the Gojra-Khanewal Motorway from Dinpur to Khanewal. Unhappy with working conditions, they had blocked roads as a sign of protest and clashed with police deputed for their security, reported Dawn.

The nationals deported include Xu Libing, the company’s country project manager, Tian Weijun, administration officer, Wang Yifan, mate­rial and equipment engineer, Wang Yifan financial affairs manager and Tan Yang, field engineer.

The workers, on April 4, reportedly blocked major roads linking Kabirwala to Khanewal, Kabirwala to Makhdoompur, Abdul Hak­eem to Khanewal and Noor­pur to Kabirwala with heavy machinery. They also clashed with a special protection unit of the police.

Following the incident, a committee was constituted by Commissioner Bilal Butt to investigate the incident. While Pakistani authorities reportedly claimed the workers had violated security protocol, the Chinese expressed displeasure at restrictions imposed on them, including on their movement and ban on visits by outsiders at night.

The committee, comprising Khanewal Deputy Commis­sioner Muzaffar Sial and District Police Officer Rizwan Umer Gondal, found that the Chinese workers had caused the clash and recommended declaring them persona non grata. Their recommendations were forwarded to the Home Ministry, which initiated the process of deportation.

