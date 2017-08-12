Chinese vice premier Wang Yang to visit Pakistan for Independence Day celebrations

In March, a contingent of the guard of honour of the Chinese (PLA) took part in the Pakistan Day military parade. (File Photo) In March, a contingent of the guard of honour of the Chinese (PLA) took part in the Pakistan Day military parade. (File Photo)

A high-level Chinese delegation led by Vice Premier Wang Yang will visit Pakistan to take part in the country’s Independence Day celebrations, officials said today. The foreign ministry said Wang’s two-day visit from August 13 comes on the “directions of President Xi Jinping as a special gesture” for Pakistan’s 70th Independence Day on August 14. As a member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party, Wang is among the top leaders in China.

“His visit on this important milestone for Pakistan is a reflection of the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between Pakistan and China,” the ministry said. Wang will attend the flag-hoisting ceremony on August 14 as a “special guest”, and call on Pakistan President Mamnoon Hussain. He will also call on the new Prime Minister, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, according to a statement from the ministry. He will then participate in the inauguration ceremony of projects related to the $50 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Some bilateral agreements are also expected to be signed during his visit.

In March, a contingent of the guard of honour of the three services of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA)took part in the Pakistan military parade held in Islamabad to mark Pakistan Day.

