China defends Pakistan, says Islamabad was at frontlines of fight against terrorism

A day after India and the US asked Pakistan to ensure that its soil was not used to launch cross-border terror strikes, China on Wednesday has defended its ‘all-weather’ ally, saying Islamabad was at the frontlines of the fight against terrorism. In a joint press briefing with President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Eliminating terrorism is among the topmost priorities for us. We talked about terrorism, extremism and radicalisation and agreed to cooperate on this. Fighting terrorism and doing away with the safe shelters, sanctuaries, and safe havens will be an important part of our cooperation. ”

In his response to the India-US joint statement, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said, “China thinks that the international cooperation against terrorism should be enhanced and stepped up. The international community should give full recognition and affirmation to Pakistan’s efforts in this regard.” Lu also responded to the statement in which India and the US had asked Islamabad to ensure that its soil is not used for cross-border terror. He said, “We have to say Pakistan stands at the frontlines of the international counter-terrorism fight and has been making efforts in this regard.”

Lu, while commenting on the Modi -Trump talks to improve Indo-US ties, said, “China is pleased over countries developing friendly cooperative relations. We think such relations play a positive and constructive role in upholding peace and stability in the region.”

The joint statement issued on Tuesday has also asked Pakistan to expeditiously bring to justice the perpetrators of the Mumbai, Pathankot, and other cross-border terrorist attacks. Earlier, the US State Department declared Syed Salahuddin, chief of Kashmiri militant group Hizbul Mujahideen, as a ‘global terrorist’. The State Department’s action has given a firm message against the terrorism.

