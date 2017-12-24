Top News

Bomb blast kills three soldiers in Pakistan

The improvised explosive device blast occurred in Ghulam Khan area of north Waziristan agency in Pakistan.

By: PTI | Peshawar | Published: December 24, 2017 4:08 pm
A roadside bomb on Sunday exploded near a market, killing three soldiers in Pakistan’s restive northwest tribal region bordering Afghanistan, officials said. The improvised explosive device blast occurred in Ghulam Khan area of north Waziristan agency. Frontier Constabulary personnel were patrolling the area when the explosion took place. Security forces cordoned-off the area and launched a search operation to nab the culprits. A curfew was imposed in the area.

 

