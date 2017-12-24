Bomb blast kills three soldiers in Pakistan

The improvised explosive device blast occurred in Ghulam Khan area of north Waziristan agency in Pakistan. (Representational image) The improvised explosive device blast occurred in Ghulam Khan area of north Waziristan agency in Pakistan. (Representational image)

A roadside bomb on Sunday exploded near a market, killing three soldiers in Pakistan’s restive northwest tribal region bordering Afghanistan, officials said. The improvised explosive device blast occurred in Ghulam Khan area of north Waziristan agency. Frontier Constabulary personnel were patrolling the area when the explosion took place. Security forces cordoned-off the area and launched a search operation to nab the culprits. A curfew was imposed in the area.

For all the latest Pakistan News, download Indian Express App