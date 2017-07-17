Blast in Pakistan’s Hayatabad, at least one killed, several injured

The blast took place near Bagh-e-Naran Chowk in Hayatabad. Source: Google Maps The blast took place near Bagh-e-Naran Chowk in Hayatabad. Source: Google Maps

At least one person has been killed and several others injured after an explosion took place at Pakistan’s Hayatabad on Monday, reported news agency ANI. The reason for the blast has not been ascertained yet.

According to Dawn, the blast happened near Bagh-e-Naran Chowk in Hayatabad and led to death of two Frontier Constabulary (FC) personnel.

The report also states that the FC convoy was travelling from camp in Hayatabad to headquarters in Qila Bala Hisar when the explosion happened. Two vehicles have also been damaged in the blast.

More details are awaited

