Bet gone wrong: Pakistan teen drowns after friends offer him money, smartphone to cross river

A Pakistani teenager drowned in River Jhelum on Friday evening, after his friends allegedly offered him Rs 15000 in cash along with a smartphone to perform the daring act of jumping in the waters at Kuneer Picnic Point to cross the river, Pakistan newspaper Dawn reported. According to the report, the victim, Ali Abrar, 19, who hails from from Gujranwala district of Punjab, did not wish to jump in the waters and agreed to do so on insistence of his friends.

In a video that went viral on social media, Abrar was seen being swept away in the water as soon as he jumped into the river. His friends started screaming for help immediately as per the report. Bakot police station has booked the victim’s friends, Osama, Talha, Zeshan, Shoeb and Rahat, who all hal from Gujrawala, under section 322. The accused will be presented before local magistrated on Monday, as per Dawn. The authorities are still searching for Abrar’s body in the waters but have not been able to locate it yet.

Local residents, cited by the newspaper, said the level of the river at the point of drowning crosses 200 feet. They added the only way to cross the river from the point is through boats due to high levels of water flow. A police officer also told the newspaper that at least five tourists have drowned here, but no warning signs or iron grills have been placed to mark the danger zone on display.

