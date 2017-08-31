Benazir Bhutto murder case verdict LIVE updates: Pakistan’s anti-terror court likely to announce verdict today

Benazir Bhutto (Source: Reuters/ File Photo) Benazir Bhutto (Source: Reuters/ File Photo)

Pakistan’s anti-terrorism court is likely to deliver its verdict in the decade-old assassination case of former premier Benazir Bhutto. Bhutto, 54, was killed in a gun and bombing attack in Rawalpindi on December 27, 2007 when she came out of a park after addressing an election rally.

ATC Judge Asghar Ali Khan concluded hearing arguments on Wednesday in Islamabad’s Adiala Jail. He reserved the judgment since he had earlier stated that he would take some time to “scrutinise and compile all the records.” The court would deliver its verdict on five militants from Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terror group and two senior police officers, who were accused of negligence. The judge hearing the case was changed eight times, reported Dawn.

Benazir Bhutto murder case LIVE updates

12.50 pm: Former military ruler Pervez Musharraf, who was the president when Bhutto was killed, is also an accused in the case. His trial will be held separately on his return to Pakistan

12.45 pm: During the case as many as 68 witnesses appeared on behalf of the prosecution and recorded their testimonies.

12.40 pm: The five suspects Rafaqat Hussain, Husnain Gul, Sher Zaman, Aitzaz Shah and Abdul Rashid were arrested soon after the assassination and have been in jail. The two police officers charged with negligence were arrested initially but released on bail in 2011.

