Benazir Bhutto murder case: A timeline of events following her assassination

Almost a decade after her assassination, Pakistan’s anti-terrorism court on Thursday announced its verdict in the Benazir Bhutto murder case, declaring former president Pervez Musharraf a proclaimed offender and sentencing two senior cops to 17 years in jail. Five others were acquitted in the assassination case. Bhutto, a two-time prime minister, was killed in a gun and bomb attack in Rawalpindi’s Liaquat Bagh during an election campaign rally on December 27, 2007.

A timeline of the events following her assassination:

August 31, 2017: Pakistan’s anti-terrorism court sentenced two senior police officers to 17 years in jail and declared former Pakistan president Pervez Musharraf an absconder. The court also ordered the seizure of Musharraf’s property. Five others were acquitted in the case.

August 21, 2017: The anti-terrorism court decided to conduct daily proceedings. Judge Mohammad Asghar Khan announced daily hearing after the last witness in the case recorded his testimony on August 20.

2013: FIA’s special prosecutor in the case was killed by unknown assailants. Doctors said he had been killed with 10 bullets targeting his chest and shoulder.

2011: Both Saud Aziz and SSP Kurrum Shahezad were initially arrested but were later released

2009: Pervez Musharraf, Rawalpindi police chief Saud Aziz and SSP Kurrum Shahezad, among the accused, implicated this year, after fresh probe by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). The two were accused of negligence in security arrangements.

January 2008: In 2008, the police registered an FIR regarding the incident on behalf of the state and trial of five TTP suspects started in February of 2008. However, the case was handed over to the FIA after PPP won 2008 general election.

December 27, 2007: Benazir Bhutto was killed in a gun and bomb attack in Rawalpindi’s Liaquat Bagh during an election campaign rally.

