Benazir Bhutto assassination case: Two senior cops sentenced to 17 years in jail, five acquitted; Pervez Musharraf declared absconder

Bhutto, 54, was killed in a gun and bombing attack in Rawalpindi on December 27, 2007 when she came out of a park after addressing an election rally.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 31, 2017 4:59 pm
In its verdict on the Benazir Bhutto assassination case, Pakistan’s anti-terrorism court on Thursday sentenced two senior police officers to 17 years in jail and declared former Pakistan president Pervez Musharraf an absconder, reported by Pakistani media. The court also ordered the seizure of Musharraf’s property. Five other were acquitted in the case.

Former two-time prime minister of Pakistan, Bhutto, 54, was killed in a gun and bombing attack in Rawalpindi on December 27, 2007 when she came out of a park after addressing an election rally.

Judge Asghar Khan announced the verdict in court, where former Rawalpindi CPO Saud Aziz and former Rawal Town SPKhurram Shahzad — suspects out on bail — were also present. Aziz and Shahzad were sentenced to 17 years in prison and ordered to pay a fine of Rs 5 lakh each.

The case was registered soon after the assassination and the trial went through many ups and down until concluded on Wednesday in Rawalpindi. The anti-terrorism court gave its judgment on five militants from Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terror group and two senior police officers. The five suspects Rafaqat Hussain, Husnain Gul, Sher Zaman, Aitzaz Shah and Abdul Rashid were arrested soon after the assassination and have been in jail. Then Rawalpindi police chief Saud Aziz and SSP Kurrum Shehzad are also among the accused. Both were arrested initially but released on bail in 2011.

