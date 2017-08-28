At least 2 soldiers killed in explosion in Pakistan

The Army said that 14 suspects were apprehended by the security forces and illegal weapons were also recovered. (Representational photo) The Army said that 14 suspects were apprehended by the security forces and illegal weapons were also recovered. (Representational photo)

At least two soldiers were killed and three others injured after an improvised explosive device went off in Pakistan’s northwestern tribal region. The Pakistani Army conducted search operation in Angor Adda area of South Waziristan, one of seven tribal districts, on Sunday.

“An improvised explosive device went off during the search, killing two soldiers and injuring another three,” the Army said.

The search was carried out as part of Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad which was started in February this year and countrywide operations.

Separately, Punjab Rangers, along with counter terrorism department police and intelligence officials conducted Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in Faisalabad and the suburbs of Islamabad.

The Army said that 14 suspects were apprehended by the security forces and illegal weapons were also recovered.

