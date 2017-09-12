At least 14 killed in road accident in Pakistan

At least 14 people, including four children, were killed on Tuesday and three injured in a tragic road accident in Pakistan when the driver of a mini-bus fell asleep, police said. The mishap occurred on M-2 Motorway at Chakri near Islamabad when a mini-bus rammed into a truck loaded with cement.

The incident occurred when the driver fell asleep, police spokesman Muhammad Ali Khokhar said. “Ten people including four children were killed in the accident which occurred due to carelessness of driver who slept while speeding on the motorway,” he said.

The mini-bus was on its way from Jhang in Punjab to capital Islamabad and it caught fire after the accident. Khokhar said the most of bodies were burnt beyond recognition and the identity would be ascertained after DNA testing. Road accidents are common in Pakistan and most of them are cuase due to careless driving.

