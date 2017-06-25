At least 123 people were killed and 76 others injured in Pakistan’s Bahawalpur city on Sunday after an oil tanker burst into flames. Though the cause of the fire is yet to be officially confirmed, according to the Dawn, the tanker overturned and spilled oil while trying to navigate a turn in Bahawalpur’s Ahmed Pur Sharqia. A huge crowd gathered to collect the oil from the spillage before the tanker caught fire.
Several vehicles were damaged in the fire, including six cars and 12 motorcycles. Fire and rescue teams immediately reached the accident site and doused the flames. The injured were transported to nearby medical aid centres and hospitals.
According to Al Jazeera, the tanker overturned on a major logistical route. The report said that bodies of many were charred beyond recognition. The death toll is expected to rise as the injured were also reported to be in a critical condition.
The Pakistani Army deployed air rescue teams to ferry the injured to hospitals. Pakistan’s DG Inter Services Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor tweeted: “COAS expresses grief on losses in oil tanker incident. Directed provision of full assistance to civil admn in rescue/relief effort. Army Aviation helicopters sent for evacuation of casualties to hospitals / burn centres. Hospitals placed on high alert.”
COAS expresses grief on losses in oil tanker incident. Directed provision of full assistance to civil admn in rescue/relief effort (1 of 2).
— Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) June 25, 2017
Army Aviation helicopters sent for evacuation of casualties to hospitals / burn centres. Hospitals placed on high alert. (2 of 2).
— Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) June 25, 2017
The civil administration of Punjab also kicked into action with Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif ordering his officials to file a report on the accident. The tanker was heading towards Lahore and was coming from the southern port town of Karachi in Sindh province, news agency Associated Press reported. Citing eyewitness reports, AP said that at least 30 motorcycles and eight vehicles were destroyed in the fire.
Pakistan’s Geo TV said that the traffic on the National Highway route has been suspended for now. The police has set up barricades and created diversions at several points for smooth flow of traffic.
For all the latest Pakistan News, download Indian Express App
- Jun 25, 2017 at 12:54 pmSunan Abu Dawud Book 11, Number 2166:Narrated AbuSa’id al-Khudri: “A man said: Apostle of Allah, I have a slave-girl and I withdraw the pen-is from her (while having inter-course), and I dislike that she becomes pregn-ant. I intend (by inter-course) what the men intend by it. The Jews say that withdrawing the pe-nis (azl) is burying the living girls on a small scale. He (the Prophet) said: The Jews told a lie. If Allah intends to create it, you cannot turn it away.” Muhammad AKA Allah created the following Quranic verse allowing for the owning and rap-ing of s-ex slav-es as a divine right: If you fear that you will not act justly towards the orphans, marry such women as seem good to you, two, three, four but if you fear you will not be equitable, then only one, or what your right hands own so it is likelier you will not be partial. (Reply
- Jun 25, 2017 at 12:34 pmSo after porkistani team won, they immediately did flashy Namaz on ground to show off and to show how Allah wins, what about now? Still Allah won in this case? If not then why not blame and curse him/ her for thisReply
- Jun 25, 2017 at 12:47 pmThese are all tests be it winning or losing or meeting a tragedy like this. Being rich or being poor or being powerful or weak. All are tests. God judges us how we behave and act in all these tests. You of course are rejoicing in this tragedy so that is your test. Have you passed the test or failed?Reply