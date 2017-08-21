Anti-terror court to hear Benazir Bhutto murder case on daily basis

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto. Express archive photo Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto. Express archive photo

An anti-terrorism court hearing the 2007 murder case of Pakistan’s former prime minister Benazir Bhutto on Monday decided to conduct daily proceedings from Tuesday in order to complete investigation at the earliest. Judge Mohammad Asghar Khan announced daily hearing after the last witness in the case recorded his testimony pn Monday. Special state prosecutors Chaudhary Azhar and Khawaja Imtiaz will file final arguments when hearing starts from Tuesday.

Nobody has been convicted or jailed for the assassination of Pakistan People’s Party leader and two-time premier Bhutto, who was killed in 2007 in Rawalpindi during a campaign rally.

Police has identified and arrested Abdul Rasheed, Aitzaz Shah, Rafaqat Hussain and Hasnain Gul for the attack on Bhutto. At least 20 other people have also been arrested.

Authorities also implicated then military ruler General Pervez Musharraf and two senior police officers Saud Aziz and Khurram Shahzad as accused in the case in 2010.

Later, the court decided to prosecute Musharraf separately as he failed to appear before it.

Musharraf’s government had blamed the killing on then Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan chief Baitullah Mehsud, who denied any involvement and was killed in a US drone attack in 2009.

The case was launched soon after the murder but had been delayed due to various reasons.

So far eight different judges heard the case and prosecution filed eight charge-sheets.

