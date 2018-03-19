Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan takes charge as new Pakistan air chief

Latest News
Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, who retired today, pinned the new ranks on Air Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan and handed over the reins of the Pakistan Air Force to him.

By: PTI | Islamabad | Published: March 19, 2018 4:47 pm
New Chief of Pakistan Air Force Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan. (Source:PAF)

Air Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan today took charge as the new Chief of Air Staff of the Pakistan Air Force.

Outgoing Air Chief Sohail Aman pinned badges on his successor and presented him the sword at an investiture change of command ceremony here.

Air Marshal Khan, who is the 22nd Chief of Air Staff, was commissioned in the PAF in 1983. During his service, he has commanded a fighter squadron and a tactical attack wing.

