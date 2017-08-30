Abdul Basit’s ‘rude’ letter to Pakistan ambassador to America shows all is not well at foreign ministry

“The more I think the more I am convinced that you have been the worst foreign secretary ever,” wrote Basit to Chaudhry. “The more I think the more I am convinced that you have been the worst foreign secretary ever,” wrote Basit to Chaudhry.

Differences between senior bureaucrats at Pakistan’s foreign ministry spilled out into the open when a letter purportedly written by former high commissioner to India, Abdul Basit, who retired on July 25, leaked on social media.

The letter was addressed to Aizaz Ahmed Chaudhry, a former foreign secretary who is currently serving as an ambassador in Washington. In the letter dated July 5, 2017, Basit cited examples of Chaudhry’s alleged diplomatic failures and described him as the “worst foreign secretary ever”.

“The more I think the more I am convinced that you have been the worst foreign secretary ever,” wrote Basit to Chaudhry. “My concern is that you would also end up being the worst Pakistan Ambassador in Washington DC.”

Basit claimed Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s joint statement with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi in Ufa, and losing the election bid for the UN Human Rights Council in 2015 are sufficient examples to prove that Chaudhry is not cut out for the “delicate profession of diplomacy”.

He then went on to say that Chaudhry must be immediately removed as ambassador. “I strongly feel that it is in Pakistan’s best interest that you should immediately be removed from Washington DC. If not so, you should not be given extension beyond your superannuation on February 27, 2018. May Allah help when people like you with weak and dubious credentials are at such important positions,” he wrote.

Screen grab of the letter Basit wrote to Chaudhry. Screen grab of the letter Basit wrote to Chaudhry.

Basit was twice overlooked for the position of foreign secretary. In 2014, when Basti was set to replace Jalil Abbas Jilani as foreign secretary, the government appointed Chaudhry in a last minute change. He was then sent to India as high commissioner, which is considered as one of the key diplomatic assignments. Basit retired from service in July after he was overlooked the second time, when Tehmina Janjua became the new foreign secretary.

Meanwhile, Chaudhry refused to respond to the “disgusting letter”, according to Pakistan newspaper Tribune.

“I’ve decided not to respond to this disgusting letter, and leave the matter to one and only who matters. May Allah be our protector and guide,” Chaudhry told officers of the Pakistani embassy in Washington on Wednesday.

Chandry, however, said the letter was “rude and uncalled for”.

“He [Abdul Basit] wrongly thinks that he could not reach the post of foreign secretary because of me. He has since retired. Jealously has no remedy. I just offered four Qul Surahs [verses], especially Surah Al Falak, and ignored the letter,” Tribune quoted him as saying.

For all the latest Pakistan News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd