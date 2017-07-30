3 students die in seminary roof collapse in Pakistan

Source: Google Map Source: Google Map

A roof of a religious seminary in north west Pakistan collapsed on Sunday, killing at least three students and injuring 15 others, officials said. The incident occurred in Alikhel Deeni madrassa in Karak district, 138 kilometres from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, capital of Peshawar.

The students were in their room when its roof caved in, killing three and wounding 15 others, officials said, adding that they have pulled out bodies of the three deceased students. The condition of 10 students is stated to be critical and have been referred to a hospital in Peshawar district, hospital authorities said.

