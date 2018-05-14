Pakistan’s security panel rejects Nawaz Sharif’s remarks on 26/11 attacks as misleading, blames India for delaying trial

Ousted Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif had said that militant organisations were active in the country. (File photo) Ousted Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif had said that militant organisations were active in the country. (File photo)

Two days after ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif tacitly admitted to Pakistan ‘militants’ role in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, the National Security Committee (NSC), the country’s top civil-military body, rejected his remarks as “incorrect” and “misleading” and said it was made in disregard of concrete facts and realities. The NSC meeting, presided over by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, was convened to discuss the situation arising out of Sharif’s comments on the Mumbai attacks, which India has said vindicated its longtime stand.

“The meeting reviewed the recent statement in the context of Mumbai attacks, as it appeared in the Daily Dawn of 12th May 2018, and unanimously termed this statement as incorrect and misleading,” Dawn quoted a statement issued after the 22nd NSC meeting. Condemning Sharif’s assertions, the NSC further said, “The participants observed that it was very unfortunate that the opinion arising out of either misconceptions or grievances was being presented in disregard of concrete facts and realities. The participants unanimously rejected the allegations and condemned the fallacious assertions.”

In a rare admission from a top Pakistani leader, Sharif, in an interview to Dawn, had said that militant organisations were active in the country and questioned Islamabad’s policy to allow “non-state actors” to cross the border and “kill” people in Mumbai. Without naming Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed and Maulana Masood Azhar’s militant organisations — Jamaat-ud-Dawah and Jaish-e-Mohammad — operating in the country with impunity, Sharif said: “Militant organisations are active in Pakistan… Call them non-state actors, should we allow them to cross the border and kill over 150 people in Mumbai? Explain it to me. Why can’t we complete the trial.”

With Sharif’s remarks gaining traction in India, the NSC sought to turn tables and blamed the government over delay in conclusion of the 26/11 case. “Besides many other refusals during the investigation, the denial of access to the principal accused, Ajmal Qasab, and his extraordinarily hurried execution became the core impediment in the finalisation of the trial.”

Following the meeting, Abbasi, who replaced Sharif as PM after the latter was disqualified rom holding public office, met the PML-N leader. (File) Following the meeting, Abbasi, who replaced Sharif as PM after the latter was disqualified rom holding public office, met the PML-N leader. (File)

The security panel also raked up the Kulbhushan Jadhav and Samjhota Express cases and said Pakistan was waiting cooperation from India on the matters. “The National Security Committee resolved that Pakistan shall continue to play its due role in fighting the war against terrorism at all fronts,” the statement said.

Following the meeting, Abbasi, who replaced Sharif as PM after the latter was disqualified rom holding public office, met the PML-N leader, who earlier in the day, said his comments were “grossly misinterpreted”. “What did I say that was wrong in the interview?” the 68-year-old said. During the meeting that lasted nearly 30 minutes, Abbasi briefed Sharif about the discussions held during the NSC meeting and conveyed to him the concerns of the military over Sharif’s remarks regarding the Mumbai attacks, Dawn reported.

