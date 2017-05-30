When tyranny permeates hot summer wind, India requires an activist, not a conformist President

The President of India occupies a peculiar position in the Indian Constitution. On paper he is vested with a lot of authority, but in reality he is supposed to be a mere rubber stamp who endorses and thus legitimises every decision of the executive, however illegitimate it may be. Unlike the Governor, who has the powers to recommend the dismissal of a state government, the President doesn’t have the same authority qua the Union government.
Article 53 of the Constitution vests in the President the executive power of the Union as also the Supreme Command of the Defence Forces. The phraseology of the Article, however, puts the Presidency seemingly on a tight leash as exemplified by the construct of the second proviso of this Article that states, “Without prejudice to the generality of the foregoing provision, the Supreme Command of the Defence Forces of the Union shall be vested in the President and the exercise thereof shall be regulated by law.”
In fact the President may well ask the question: What is this law which circumscribes the untrammelled exercise of the Supreme Command of the Indian Defence establishment?
Article 74 (1) of the Constitution, which further titularises the Presidency, goes into the nub of this power conundrum: There shall be a Council of Ministers with the Prime Minister at the head to aid and advise the President who shall, in the exercise of his functions, act in accordance with such advice. Provided that the President may require the Council of Ministers to reconsider such advice, either generally or otherwise, the President shall act in accordance with the advice tendered after such reconsideration.
Thus the rites of passage of the emasculation of the Presidency seem to be truly consecrated in concrete.
However, a crucially important distinction is contained in the subtle wording of Article 60, which details the Oath or Affirmation that must be sworn by the President before s/he enters office. This includes the key phrase, “… (I) will to the best of my ability preserve, protect and defend the Constitution and the law…”
This is what sets the Presidency apart. All other constitutional functionaries, including the Vice President, the Prime Minister and even the Chief Justice and/or the Comptroller and Auditor General of India swear an oath that obliges them to “bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution of India as by law established”.
It’s clear that in our constitutional scheme of things, the principal preserver, protector and defender of the Constitution is the President, not the chief justice of the Supreme Court and much less the prime minister. The President is constitutionally mandated and empowered to be the first responder in case there is an assault or even an insult to the Constitutional fabric. It therefore automatically flows from the above that the Presidency can well go beyond the boundaries of both Article 53 (2) and 74 (1) if it envisages that a constitutional transgression is being perpetrated.
Therein lies the opportunity for the parliamentary Opposition to find a candidate who is well versed in these constitutional subtleties, and not diffident about using these constitutional prerogatives if push comes to shove.
That’s why the chosen one must spend the campaign period, say from June 16 to July 16, travelling across the country and articulating and expounding upon his perception of the role and responsibility of the Presidency, as propounded by the founding fathers in the Constitution and succinctly encapsulated in it’s Preamble.
The reason why this Presidential bulwark is more important than ever before is because the current NDA/BJP government does not believe in either the founding vision of India, fundamental freedoms guaranteed by Part III of the Constitution and other constitutional guarantees, including the rule of law essential for the basic functioning of any civilized nation.
The last three years bears eloquent testimony to the repeated, brutal and sustained assaults on the freedom to think, express, eat, wear clothes of your choice or even enjoy the liberty of India’s public spaces. The conception of a public space that catalyzes original and creative thinking, celebrates dissent and respects an alternative view point, howsoever virulent it may be, is anathema to this government.
Public lynchings in the name of the cow and the new Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Regulation of Livestock Markets) Rules, 2017, notified by the government on its third anniversary, are all designed not to protect bulls, bullocks, cows, buffaloes, steers, heifers, calves and camels, but to emphasize the otherness of people.
In an atmosphere of fear and trepidation when tyranny permeates the hot summer winds, India does not require a conformist President, it requires an activist one. It does not require a copybook President, it requires a President whose only book is the Constitution of India. Copybooks were unable to prevent the unconstitutional overthrow of democratically elected governments in Arunachal Pradesh and Uttrakhand run by Opposition parties, neither protect the subversion of the democratic mandate in Goa and Manipur, nor push back on the orchestrated and calibrated attempt to disband the Republic of India and create a theocratic oligarchy.
That is why the Opposition cannot and must not agree to a President by consensus. A consensus is always a subscription to conformism. A contest, on the other hand, would allow the joint opposition the opportunity to once again lay before the people the Constitutional vision of India, in sharp relief to the paranoid jingoism of majoritarianism that we have today.
It would also unroll the philosophical stencil for the 2019 General Elections.
As for candidates the Opposition should look at, beyond political players, are people who have experience in defending the Constitution. These include retired chief justices like Manepalli Narayana Rao Venkatachaliah, Tirath Singh Thakur, Justices AP Shah and Santosh Hegde, the eminent jurist Fali Nariman or the gentleman who is a personal witness to the evolution of India, Dr Karan Singh. The litmus test of such a candidate must be “who” can push the Constitutional envelope beyond the current pale to protect and defend it.
- May 30, 2017 at 9:47 amThe Ghandy family servant opens his mouth again. They want another Ghandy family servant to become the President? Didn't we have enough - Zail Singh, Pratibha Patil, Pranab Mukherji (although slight more sophisticated servant but one nevertheless), etc?Reply
- May 30, 2017 at 9:36 amManish Tiwary, Remember Pratibha Patil.Reply
- May 30, 2017 at 9:34 amBy Activist President do you mean that the President should sit on hartal for each and every decision taken by the Government. This is the behavior of socialist states like Kerala and West Bengal. Do you suggest a complete paralysis of Decision making process.Reply
- May 30, 2017 at 9:31 amQuoting Bible is easy but following it is difficult.The Congress during their rule dismissed State Govts nearly ninety nine times.Emergency was also imposed during their time tramp basic rights of the people.The devil is now quoting scriptures.Since they are out of power and not able to digest their exit from power,they see everything wrong with the present Govt.Reply
- May 30, 2017 at 9:29 amManish Tiwari knew many new things after out of power. Congress always choose the yes man as president and most glaring and ineffective being Pratibha Patil.Wiseman Manish how you can tolerate dumb Sonia and Dumber Rahul ,because they suit your corrupt mind.Reply
- May 30, 2017 at 9:22 amManish Tiwary is a liar and not a lawyer. Whateverrules and regulations are made by Congress right but NDA rules are deviding the nation, as now the situation is too bad and India us full of dead bodies all over due to cow vigilantes and he and his party is trying to rescue the country from this situation. Foolish fellows are fledged with the opposition parties. Only moto remove Mr. Midi and nothing else.Reply
- May 30, 2017 at 9:18 amThe same congress party thrusted most useless guys as Presidents and now sings a different tuneReply
- May 30, 2017 at 9:16 amAbsolutely positively no retired judge can make a honest President. All former and current Supreme Court judges are owned and operated by the ITALIAN KAMVALI. She will pay any judge several thousand Crores rupees to get her way. Besides President and Governors are absolutely useless positions spending a few lakh Crores rupees from Indian economy. Their contribution to the country is vertically nothing.Reply
- May 30, 2017 at 9:12 amAdityanath for President... Come on bhakta, let's make this happenReply
- May 30, 2017 at 9:35 amIt will be anytime better than Pratibha PatilReply
- May 30, 2017 at 9:11 amThe author is en led to his views. He has brutally exercised his right in clear and transparent terms about the intolerance and curbs on free thinking and expression. A clear indication of a oxymoron - ous thinking. Because the very fact that these ideas are expressed without fear indicates just the reverse. We are too much tolerant of such caustic views which could damage the very fabric of democracy. As regards the powered of the Hon'ble President, the view has been skewed if not distorted. Let the people decide ----Reply
