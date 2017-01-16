Zaira Wasim, you didn’t have to clarify anything, at least not on social media

I’m not proud of what I’m doing and I want everyone, especially the Youth to know that there are real role models out there whether they be in this time or in our history, she wrote. (Source: Zaira Wasim/Facebook) I’m not proud of what I’m doing and I want everyone, especially the Youth to know that there are real role models out there whether they be in this time or in our history, she wrote. (Source: Zaira Wasim/Facebook)

When you are a celebrity – even if young and new – each and every public act, every social media activity gets noticed immediately by a lot of people whose job is to track these developments. Conversations and opinions take root around them and sometimes balloon beyond expectations, out of hand. Young actor Zaira Wasim of Dangal struggled with this phenomenon today when she posted an open apology on her Instagram and Facebook accounts for her decriers and bullies – many of whom bashed her for meeting with Mehbooba Mufti, cast her work in the movie as un-Islamic and even cursed her and her family to ‘Hell’.

It almost immediately became national news – picked up by all majors news outlets. It seems that she had hoped it would stay a low-key affair, as it was meant to be noticed as a protecting disclaimer by those traumatising a few whose feathers had been particularly ruffled. Instead she unwittingly made breaking news, felt the need to retract her words and explain her intentions in the new post that followed in lieu. That too did not serve as a closing explanation, but got widely noticed, reported and became fodder for talk. Then she deleted it, perhaps hoping to stem the attention for good.

Deletions themselves mean very little in the era of screenshots when people are monitoring closely for the next development. Moods are tracked live through what gets posted, what responses it garners and what disappears. In the era of social media, it gets pulled into the national digital pulse — however transiently.

The desperation in her actions as a harassed, helpless 16 year old was palpable. And that is something we cannot overlook. At the end of the day the trolls might well consider the fact that she is just a child. But one cannot be sure if the dark knights of trolldom will afford that concession.

Perhaps the silver lining of this ordeal for Wasim has been the support that has been voiced for her — including from the wrestlers Phogat sisters — as a counter to her bullies’ low-profile toxicity. However, the episode should come as a lesson that social media is a double edged sword just like celeb popularity that adds extra edge to it.

