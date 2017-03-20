Yogi Adityanath’s take over as UP CM triggers speculations in Nepal, here is why

CM Yogi Adityanath. CM Yogi Adityanath.

Yogi Adityanath is as well known in Nepal , if not more, than in India for the simple reason that Gorkhnath is revered as a presiding deity here, at least till Nepal was a Kingdom. Gorakhnath Peeth, the highest seat of the Aghori Nath order founded after him, in Gorakhpur, remains a compulsory pilgrimage for many in Nepal.

In that sense, Yogi Adityanath’s take over as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh has triggered speculations in Nepal, that does not normally happen in the other chief ministers case. “May be he will demonstrate his concern more this side than there (India)” tweeted Suresh Dhakal, a professor of sociology. S D Muni is a well known name in Nepal’s political and media circle and a self confessing actor in Nepal’s shift to radical political journey since 2006. He had tweeted, “Yogi emerged as Modi’s compulsion more than a choice. Wait for a while, he will realise when Yogi claims Modi’s Delhi chair.” Yogi’s pro-Hindu Kingdom stance, a status that Nepal lost about a decade ago, are in fact, well known.

In fact, his takeover comes at a time when Nepal is going through a phase of prolonged transition and instability, with the pro-Federal Republican and secular constitution’s longevity being a subject of concern and speculation in Nepal. Indian mediation among Nepal’s political parties including the Maoists spearheading insurgency in 2005 brought about sweeping changes in Nepal and a constitution, but that has far lesser ownership now.

A large section of the people – unorganised through – are fed up with the current chaos, and large part of the blame is being heaped on Delhi’s mediation that pushed Nepal into a radical agenda without directly involving the people. India has acted as a ‘factor’ some times, but has been unpopular when it has ‘over acted’. Yogi, given the fact that he represents the seat of Nepal’s presiding deity, is not considered an outsider in Nepal in ‘religious and cultural term’. But he has already generated some fear in both India and Nepal about his future role, and he will be judged in Nepal how he balances his role as head of the Peeth and that of the chief minister of a state with substantial clout on Delhi.

