With DSS, Tej Pratap is not just targeting RSS but also asserting his position in RJD

Bihar Health Minister and RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav on Sunday took out a three-km march from Gandhi Maidan to Miller School in Patna to show presence of little known apolitical outfit, Dharma Nirpeksh Sevak Sangh (DSS) he formed sometime ago. He has deliberated rhymed it with RSS because he claims only “DSS can take on RSS”. Tej Pratap, otherwise a shy minister hardly speaking at any government forum, looks quite vocal on the DSS forum.

He has his own logic to justify DSS, which he says looks at amalgamation of all religions. He says when RSS is talking only of Hindus, DSS would talk of all religions. “When all religions converge, RSS tactics will not pay off,” he said on Sunday. He went on to say when all religions “converge,” it produces power that can deal with RSS and BJP.

Though not taken seriously by his own partymen, Tej Pratap, elder scion of Lalu Prasad who made way for younger brother Tejashwi Prasad Yadav – taken as more mature and politically suave, looks up to his politics. He looks to have taken the secular line of his father. His DSS talks only of secularism and asks why should there be only “Shiv charcha”. He alleges that RSS has been targeting gullible village women with “Shiv charcha”.

Tej Pratap looks to imitate his father Lalu Prasad, especially as he raises his voice while stressing a point. He has his band of followers, mostly youths from Danapur and Maner. He has been very active on social media and does not miss to upload his speech on social networking sites.

Tej Pratap has been slowly trying to drive home the point to his political rivals and his own people that he should not be dismissed. Though he has not spoken anything against his younger brother yet, he is surely trying to prove a point behind DSS that he knows a little bit of politics and has his exclusive supporters beyond the RJD base. His ambition has not come to the fore yet but Tej Pratap could be the one to watch out for in coming years, notwithstanding his flippant, raw and rustic ways.

