Will Navjot Singh Sidhu prove to be the trump card for Congress in Punjab polls?

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi and Navjot Singh Sidhu (right). Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi and Navjot Singh Sidhu (right).

Navjot Singh Sidhu’s induction into the Congress fold before the Punjab Assembly election will give a much needed fillip to the party’s prospects going into polls in March this year. Over the past couple of months, Aam Aadmi Party has lost a lot of ground that it had gained over the Congress in the state. Though opinion polls show Congress has a slight lead over AAP now, it is clear that the AAP and Congress are neck and neck at the moment.

Due to his celebrity image, Sidhu enjoys significant popularity among voters in the state. Also, the party Congress will seek to consolidate the anti-Akali Sikh vote as Akalis suffer massive anti-incumbency. AAP seems to have suffered setback after its conflicting statements over the party’s face in the elections.

After leaving the BJP last year, Sidhu has played hard to get and the Congress has continuously tried to woo him to join them. His induction may prove to be the trump card for Congress in the elections.

The Congress has already put out a list of 110 candidates for the 117 seat Assembly polls. It is believed that Sidhu and some of his associates from his Awaaz-e-Punjab will be offered rest of the seats for the polls.

The party’s manifesto indicates that former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh will be the party’s chief minister candidate this time as well. The party, however, is yet to make the formal announcement. Sidhu will, meanwhile, play the role of the star campaigner.