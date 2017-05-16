Why the mythology of an incorruptible Kejriwal is important for AAP

What propelled the Aam Aadmi Party to power in 2013 and then again in 2015 was the fact that their campaign was based on one single agenda – that the party, led by Arvind Kejriwal, was against corruption. The story the party weaved was that Kejriwal was incorruptible, allowing him incredible and almost unprecedented electoral success.
This aura of ‘incorruptibility’, however, is also turning out to be the party’s Achilles’ heel. Every accusation hurled at Kejriwal and his party, whether by rebel AAP leaders like Kapil Mishra or the BJP, is aimed at puncturing the very thing that made AAP so different from other political parties.
Now, with Kapil Mishra making accusations, many without conclusive evidence while going on a hunger strike which is punctuated by carefully planned theatrics, most in AAP are in no position to appreciate the irony of the situation. After all, it was Kejriwal who had taken centre stage in July 2012 when the erstwhile ‘Team Anna’ went on an indefinite hunger strike, described as a ‘Do or Die protest’ targeting Congress leaders, including President Pranab Mukherjee and former prime minister Manmohan Singh.
Kejriwal and Anna Hazare, at the time, had put a veil on Pranab Mukherjee’s portrait which had been placed behind the hunger strike venue, claiming that “the government had put a veil on him by making him the President of the country”. Never before had such accusations been made against a President of the country, the Congress had maintained, while dubbing the protest “anarchist”.
While the tag of a political anarchist remained with Kejriwal, the party soon found out that governance was a far different game than being in the Opposition. Party leaders admit that their three-year-long government has, at every step, had difficulty negotiating the “interference from the BJP-centre” and problems which result from their relative inexperience.
But, Mishra’s accusations – all of which importantly maintain that Kejriwal was either directly involved in corruption or turned a blind eye to ongoing corruption within the party – serves to undo the one thing that binds the party together. In the absence of an ideological framework, such as the right-wing ideology of the BJP or the communist ideology of the Left Front, the AAP only has the mythology of Kejriwal and his incorruptibility.
Nowhere is this more obvious than in the unprecedented show of strength that a hitherto bickering AAP displayed when Mishra first made his accusations a week ago. From a situation where AAP looked poised to break up, with at least 30-odd MLAs allegedly on the fence looking to join Kumar Vishwas, to a situation where all party MLAs and friend-turned-foe Yogendra Yadav and Prashant Bhushan supported AAP. As a source close to Yadav put it, “Without Arvind, we are nothing. We don’t wish him well. But if AAP is destroyed, with it goes the hope of a platform which is outside the BJP and the Congress. If AAP disintegrates, so will the idea of a third front.”
AAP has alleged that Mishra’s accusations are baseless, reiterations of what the BJP has said in the past. But as far as the BJP is concerned, it simply doesn’t matter. The damage, done by these accusations, is far more vicious than an actual investigation, admitted one BJP leader. “Once you prosecute, the bubble bursts. Politics, after all, is a game of perception,” he said.
- May 16, 2017 at 9:07 pmKanjarwal is as honest as Lalu. He is hand in glove with hawalabaaz Satyendra Jain. Both are partners in corruption. Kejri's relatives have beconebmulti-millionaires in just 2 years. It's due to Kejri's corruption and nepotism. He gives Rs 4 crores of punlic money to Jethmalani to fight his personal case. How is he honest? He didnt leave his official house for more than a year after he resigned. How is he honest? He is the modernLalu of Indian politics who even supported Porkistan after our Army's surgical strikes.Reply
- May 16, 2017 at 8:46 pmKhujli is now 'nanga (naked) in the Hamam aur Nanga nahayega kya or nic ga kya. His honesty was a farce and false and now with all these accusation why he is not resigning as he has always been asking others to do.Reply
- May 16, 2017 at 8:32 pmAt least Kapil Mishra's accusations have been far more convincing than many of the accusations Kejriwal has hurled against virtually everyone else. Kejriwal has done more to destroy foundational ins utions in this country than any leader in recent memory with his baseless allegations. If the premise of your (AAP's) existence is a lie, then it cannot exist very long. AAP's premise has been (at least so far and it appears to be changing rapidly), "we are righteous, and no one else is."Reply
- May 16, 2017 at 8:29 pmAK is incorruptible absolute and this has troubled bjp and cong and both these parties , appear to me, have tacit understanding and interests to implicate AK anyhow with the support from AAP itself !!!!! This time AK is going through tough time , but his honesty and vibrancy will help to survive the fierce attack supported by bjp and cong !!!! The politics style of AK is the need of the nation......there is no difference between the politics of bjp and cong........ alternative politics is possible only with AK and with none else...though it may take time.Reply
- May 16, 2017 at 8:50 pmOne may not see in the night. But not able to see in the daylight is called a blind fellow.Reply
- May 16, 2017 at 8:56 pmYou can wake up a sleeping person but how do u wake up a person who is pretending to be asleep?
- May 16, 2017 at 8:25 pmDuring team Anna times I was a fan of AK and later on when NaMo was the PM candidate I once thought at the back of my mind that if these two join hands together India's face will change forever, and I was bitterly disappointed when AK was against NaMo - After NaMo became the PM his 3 year rule for the w Country and AK's Delhi rule with a much stronger majority have proved that AK lacks something which NaMo is gifted with. A Sanyasi can see through Maya jaal but a worldly AK definitely gets entangled, So nothing is wrong now - get up and get going AK but forget serving the nation and reforming the Governance better first serve and reform your own self. Good luckReply
- May 16, 2017 at 9:00 pmmost corrupt kejri must be hangedReply
- May 16, 2017 at 8:22 pmno one else to be called honest, from among the entire lot of politicians, the media, the business community... can you call yourself honest??? and to be honest in a world which is full of corrupt, very difficult. very very difficult.Reply
