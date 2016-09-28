Wary of Pakistan’s dodgy control over nukes, US Defence Secy Ashton Carter expresses concern

Pakistan has argued that India is planning to carry out surgical strikes in Pakistan. Pakistan has argued that India is planning to carry out surgical strikes in Pakistan.

US Defence Secretary Ashton Carter’s praise for India on the latter’s responsible behaviour with nuclear weapons technology came coupled with stinging remarks on Pakistan and its history of nuclear control. In times of heightened conflict between India and Pakistan, India’s neighbour has sought support from the international community but the US has firmly stood against offering any support to a regionally hostile and volatile Pakistan.

Carter said: “Pakistan nuclear weapons are entangled in a history of tension, and while they are not a threat to the United States directly, we work with Pakistan to ensure stability.” Carter’s comments on Tuesday aimed at pushing Pakistan to exercise restraint and keep nuclear capability as a deterrent to war and not the first means of war. Carter’s comments, that follow US Secretary of State John Kerry’s rebuke to Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif recently, reiterated the stand of US in the India-Pakistan conflict and that it is working to calm the out of control Pakistan leadership and military.

The US has feared that incompetent Pakistani civilian governments do not have significant control on their country’s nuclear command and an independently functioning ISI and Pakistan Army may escalate any situation in a kneejerk reaction by using nuclear force against India.

Pakistan’s military strength is clearly no match for India and the only deterrent to an India-Pakistan war has been Pakistan’s nuclear attack capability. However, comments coming out of Pakistan from its political leaders threatening to nuke India have put the international community, including the US, on alert.

Pakistan now feels cornered and meanwhile its political leaders make irresponsible and hostile statements in the face of India’s peaceful response to Pakistan-backed terrorist attacks on India. Media reports in Pakistan quoted Pakistan’s Defence Minister as saying: “We will destroy India if it dares to impose war on us. Pakistan army is fully prepared to answer any misadventure of India.”

Pakistan has argued that India is planning to carry out surgical strikes in Pakistan. However, its intimidated stand shows the fly of the hook nature of its leaders. As Pakistan Army grows in influence again, the fear of nuclear control falling into non-authorised hands looms large. These are factors acknowledged by the global community and hence many countries have come out in support of India on its position against a terror-sponsoring Pakistan controlled strategically by Rawalpindi and not Islamabad.

