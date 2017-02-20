Uttar Pradesh polls 2017: Gadhe ka vigyapan, behenji, poll campaigning gets more dramatic in UP

Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati, Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi address rallies in Uttar Pradesh during the current election season. Express & PTI photos Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati, Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi address rallies in Uttar Pradesh during the current election season. Express & PTI photos

The Uttar Pradesh election battle has become more intense with political parties and leaders trading charges against each other in a feverish pitch to woo voters. BSP chief Mayawati, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have all indulged in personal attacks unbecoming of their positions and the picture is turning ugly now.

On Monday, Akhilesh Yadav took a dig at PM Modi and veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan. He said: “Ek gadhe ka vigyapan aata hai, main iss sadi ke sabse bade mahanayak se kahunga ke ab aap Gujarat ke gadhon ka prachar mat kariye (I would urge the Superstar of the century to stop advertising for donkeys of Gujarat).”

Bachchan has been the brand ambassador for Gujarat Tourism’s Incredible Gujarat campaign for several years now and was roped in by then chief minister Narendra Modi in 2009. Akhilesh based his cheeky attack on an advertisement of Gujarat tourism which showcases Wild Ass Wildlife Sanctuary in the Little Rann of Kutch in Gujarat. The advertisement shows several donkeys but the subtext in his words is clear.

Mayawati went on an overtly personal attack. The former UP chief minister said: “Prime Minister doesn’t know BSP is a movement first and then a party. I didn’t get married, I didn’t desert anyone after marrying like Modi did. Instead spent my life for welfare of minorities especially Muslims,” adding that “Modi is defining BSP wrongfully…I dedicated my life for the poor, deprived and Dalits…they consider me as a big “sampatti’ (asset) for them.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has used his skills in wordplay to coin terms like SCAM denoting Samajwadi Party, Congress, Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati. He also used terms like behenji (referring to Mayawati), damadji (invoking Robert Vadra) and other acronyms to belittle the opposition.

The Uttar Pradesh elections are being held in seven phases and the race for majority in the 403 seat house has turned the fight into a bitter exchange of below the belt blows, personal attacks and non-issues highlighted to gain brownie points and applause to sway large crowds.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd