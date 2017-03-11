UP defeat: Why the Congress hand could not steer the SP cycle to victory

Experts say that firstly the message given by the alliance that they wanted to consolidate minority votes by coming together and then the BSP fielding 100 Muslim candidates to woo minorities against the BJP, made the task easier for the BJP. Experts say that firstly the message given by the alliance that they wanted to consolidate minority votes by coming together and then the BSP fielding 100 Muslim candidates to woo minorities against the BJP, made the task easier for the BJP.

As the election results this Saturday in Uttar Pradesh saw a repeat of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections with the entire opposition being reduced to less than 100 seats, including the BSP and SP-Congress alliance, giving a clean sweep to the BJP, both the Congress and the SP camps started calling the alliance a wrong move. Experts say that firstly the message given by the alliance that they wanted to consolidate minority votes by coming together and then the BSP fielding 100 Muslim candidates to woo minorities against the BJP, made the task easier for the BJP.

Moreover, workers and leaders of both Congress and SP now admit that they could not convince the cadre at the grassroots level to support each other which reflected in the results. Not to mention about 20 seats which both Congress and SP candidates contested against each other and the Rastriya Lok Dal, which was leading in just one seat.

A few leaders in these parties feel that despite the work hard to consolidate the minority votes in their favour, the BJP also attracted votes of Muslim women on the issue of triple talaq.

Samajwadi Party leader and minister in the Akhilesh government, Ravidas Mehrotra, who was leading from Lucknow Central Assembly seat blamed the alliance for the loss that Samajwadi Party suffered this Saturday and maintained that the party would have done better if it had gone alone. Mehrotra was not alone, as Congress leaders also admitted that if they had continued with their “27 saal UP Behal” campaign they would have been better placed than present trend which shows the Congress at less than 10 seats.

“We first shouted `27 saal UP behal’, seeking a vote for change and then suddenly got along with the same party whose cycle we were calling “punctured”. Then, we tried to take Brahmins along by fielding Sheila Dikshit as chief ministerial candidate, she moved all across the state and then suddenly she was removed from the picture,” said a senior Congress leader, adding that either they should not have started the earlier campaign or they should not have entered into alliance after over one month campaign against BJP, SP and BSP.

“We had sown the seeds of change and BJP reaped it as we ended up into alliance with SP, after speaking about change of politics from SP-BSP” said another Congress leader.

With election trends showing BJP winning 244 seats and leading on another 77, it is also set to open its account in the so called Gandhi bastion i.e. of Amethi and Rae Bareli. Out of 10 seats in the two Lok Sabha seats represented by Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Vice-President Rahul Gandhi, BJP is leading in six seats, Congress in two, and SP in two. Similar was the case in the Yadav dominated region of Etawah, Mainpur and Kannauj.

Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav, for whom even Mulayam had campaigned along with Dimple and Congress leaders is far behind BJP candidate and former Congress state president Rita Bahuguna Joshi. Congress biggest hope in Varanasi, Ajai Rai, who had contested the Lok Sabha election against Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also trailing in third place behind BJP candidate Awadhesh Singh and Babulal of the BSP.

In 2012, the Samajwadi Party had won 224 seats, Bahujan Samaj Party had won 80 seats despite anti-incumbency, the BJP had won 47 and the Congress had won 28 seats.

