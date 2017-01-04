Trump is not yet in office, but his agenda is sure at work

US President-elect Donald Trump. Source: AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File US President-elect Donald Trump. Source: AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File

While Donald Trump is a favourite with conservative Americans, his stance on certain worldviews and policies have been completely unconventional, and to a great degree, heretical. From calling climate change a “hoax” invented by China, to ridiculing Obamacare and promising to repeal it, Trump’s derisive, yet abysmal, stand on issues has been problematic to say the least.

While he will be sworn into office only on January 20, the economic map of America has already begun to alter with a few dramatic, transitional changes. Clearly, these changes inform us that Trump’s influence is undeniable – for to wield such a power as a President-elect is rare. Things have been set into motion. Here is a snapshot of what has happened so far.

Pushing Ford to scrap a $1.6-billion plant in Mexico

Throughout his Presidential campaign, Trump has vociferously reiterated that American powerhouses outsourcing their work overseas has resulted in jobs being taken away from common Americans. Trump’s stand on this seemed rich, since it came from a billionaire whose business empire profited considerably by investing overseas. In fact, China and Mexico were some of the key countries from where Trump imported clothing and then retailed under his brand name.

In April 2016, however, Trump had called out when Ford had confirmed its decision to establish a factory in San Luis Potosi, Mexico. The Republican candidate at that time had told Reuters that “This transaction” between Ford and Mexico “is an absolute disgrace.” He continued, “Our dishonest politicians and the special interests that control them are laughing in the face of all American citizens.” At that time, Ford appeared undaunted in its response. The company’s Chief Executive Mark Fields had said it would not back away from sensible investment opportunities. “We are a global, multinational company and we will invest to keep us competitive and we will do what makes sense for the business,” he had stated.

In June 2016, at his campaign announcement speech, Trump emphatically laid down the line for Ford. He threatened to impose a “big border tax” on vehicles which were made in Mexico. “Let me give you the bad news: Every car, every truck and every part manufactured in [the Mexican] plant that comes across the border, we’re going to charge you a 35% tax,” he said. At that time, his threat seemed as ridiculous as the idea of America electing Trump as her President. Today, however, both seem to have become ground realities.

It was reported that the automobile giant withdrew the $1.6 billion investment plan it had intended to put in establishing the automobile plant in Mexico. This move, it has been reported, will now in turn create about 700 employment opportunities for Americans in Michigan, where Ford is based.

Repealing Obamacare

On Tuesday, Senator Mike Enzi, who is the chairman of the Senate’s budget committee, initiated the process of repealing Obamacare. Through the process of re-conciliation, Enzi introduced a shoestring budget for the health law. The budget is important for the Republican agenda, because it involves remapping the budget, allowing the Senate and the House to pass a law for addressing fiscal policy.

Throughout his campaign, Trump has derided Obama’s Affordable Care Act (more commonly known as Obamacare), which is the President’s healthcare initiative. When Trump was running the election race, he ruthlessly called it a “disaster”. While Trump’s threat to repeal Obamacare has been consistent, there was a moment in between (a few days after he was declared the President-elect) when Trump mentioned that he was considering retaining certain parts of the health care act. However, things seem to have changed since then.

