These tweets show Donald Trump’s contempt for media has not waned

Donald Trump’s penchant for berating the media was on full display during the US presidential election campaign. He, however, used the media as his springboard to catapult himself to the forefront of all conversations by introducing his subversive, self-designed, jaw-dropping trumpisms. Trump, who will be sworn in as the President of the United States of America on January 20, has been divisive and controversial, known for hurling outrageous, inflammatory lies in every direction – which have notoriously worked as dangling carrots for media houses. At the same time, the President-elect has consciously slammed the media – the very apparatus that has been able to give him more clout than he’d ever imagine.

Trump, who is known for his wish-washy, flippant stance on several issues has constantly derided the media, and has consciously taken upon himself to meld adjectives and verbs (“failing”, “dishonest”, “crooked” and “inaccurate”) with the image of the media. While Fox News has been ostensibly favorable of Trump, the President-elect has carpet-bombed tweet-missiles against the media as a collective.

To be so critical of the media by a man who will soon hold the most powerful office in the world is disconcerting. It has led some of the world’s most respected journalists to raise an alarm and highlight the importance of protecting the country’s First Amendment rights. The New Yorker’s editor David Remnick acknowledged that at the Committee to Protect Journalists event. “This year the threats to press freedom are quite close to home. It’s right here,” he said. Veteran reporter Christiane Amanpour echoed similar sentiments, “I never in a million years thought I would be up here on stage appealing for the freedom and safety of American journalists at home.”

At the recent Golden Globes, actress Meryl Streep too, threw the spotlight on importance of keeping the rights of free press intact. “We need the principal press to hold power to account to call them on the carpet for every outrage. That’s why our founders enshrined the press and its freedom in our Constitution. So I only ask the famously well-heeled Hollywood Foreign Press and all of us in our community to join me in supporting the Committee to Protect Journalists because we are going to need them going forward and they’ll need us to safeguard the truth,” she said.

This led us to stalk Trump’s twitter page and we’ve culled some of the President-elect’s unfiltered and uncontrolled tirade against the purveyors of news — specifically from November 9, 2016 to January 9, 2017 — to read whether his stance on the media has evolved, altered, or remained the same over the last two months.

Dishonest media says Mexico won’t be paying for the wall if they pay a little later so the wall can be built more quickly. Media is fake! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

The dishonest media does not report that any money spent on building the Great Wall (for sake of speed), will be paid back by Mexico later! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

The dishonest media likes saying that I am in Agreement with Julian Assange – wrong. I simply state what he states, it is for the people…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2017

to make up their own minds as to the truth. The media lies to make it look like I am against “Intelligence” when in fact I am a big fan! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2017

Kellyanne Conway went to @MeetThePress this morning for an interview with @chucktodd. Dishonest media cut out 9 of her 10 minutes. Terrible! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2017

Somebody hacked the DNC but why did they not have “hacking defense” like the RNC has and why have they not responded to the terrible…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2017

things they did and said (like giving the questions to the debate to H). A total double standard! Media, as usual, gave them a pass. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2017

We did it! Thank you to all of my great supporters, we just officially won the election (despite all of the distorted and inaccurate media). — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 19, 2016

The media tries so hard to make my move to the White House, as it pertains to my business, so complex – when actually it isn’t! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2016

If the press would cover me accurately & honorably, I would have far less reason to “tweet.” Sadly, I don’t know if that will ever happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 5, 2016

Serious voter fraud in Virginia, New Hampshire and California – so why isn’t the media reporting on this? Serious bias – big problem! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 28, 2016

Attack against specific media houses that have been critical of Trump:

Has anyone looked at the really poor numbers of @VanityFair Magazine. Way down, big trouble, dead! Graydon Carter, no talent, will be out! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2016

Just watched @NBCNightlyNews – So biased, inaccurate and bad, point after point. Just can’t get much worse, although @CNN is right up there! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2016

.@CNN is so embarrassed by their total (100%) support of Hillary Clinton, and yet her loss in a landslide, that they don’t know what to do. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2016

“@FiIibuster: @jeffzeleny Pathetic – you have no sufficient evidence that Donald Trump did not suffer from voter fraud, shame! Bad reporter. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2016

“@JoeBowman12: @jeffzeleny just another generic CNN part time wannabe journalist !” @CNN still doesn’t get it. They will never learn! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2016

“@HighonHillcrest: @jeffzeleny what PROOF do u have DonaldTrump did not suffer from millions of FRAUD votes? Journalist? Do your job! @CNN“ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2016

The failing @nytimes just announced that complaints about them are at a 15 year high. I can fully understand that – but why announce? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2016

Perhaps a new meeting will be set up with the @nytimes. In the meantime they continue to cover me inaccurately and with a nasty tone! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2016

I cancelled today’s meeting with the failing @nytimes when the terms and conditions of the meeting were changed at the last moment. Not nice — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2016

Prior to the election it was well known that I have interests in properties all over the world.Only the crooked media makes this a big deal! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2016

Australia, New Zealand, and more. I am always available to them. @nytimes is just upset that they looked like fools in their coverage of me. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2016

The failing @nytimes story is so totally wrong on transition. It is going so smoothly. Also, I have spoken to many foreign leaders. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2016

The @nytimes states today that DJT believes “more countries should acquire nuclear weapons.” How dishonest are they. I never said this! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2016

The @nytimes sent a letter to their subscribers apologizing for their BAD coverage of me. I wonder if it will change – doubt it? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2016

Wow, the @nytimes is losing thousands of subscribers because of their very poor and highly inaccurate coverage of the “Trump phenomena” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2016

In contrast, Trump has never posted anything overtly positive about Fox News or any other media organization that has been supportive of him. The only time he has mentioned them is when he has used them for his own advertising:

Will be interviewed on @FoxNews at 10:00 P.M. Enjoy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2016

I will be interviewed today on Fox News Sunday with Chris Wallace at 10:00 (Eastern) Network. ENJOY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 11, 2016

The Green Party just dropped its recount suit in Pennsylvania and is losing votes in Wisconsin recount. Just a Stein scam to raise money! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2016

I will be interviewed on the @TODAYshow at 7:30. Enjoy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2016

Thank you to Time Magazine and Financial Times for naming me “Person of the Year” – a great honor! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2016

