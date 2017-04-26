Sukma attack wakes government from slumber to find CRPF a DG

Sukma attack: Nearly hundreds of Naxals had ambushed a foot-patrolling party of 99 men from CRPF 74 Battalion around noon as the soldiers were told to provide security cover to an under-construction road project. Source: Subham Dutta Sukma attack: Nearly hundreds of Naxals had ambushed a foot-patrolling party of 99 men from CRPF 74 Battalion around noon as the soldiers were told to provide security cover to an under-construction road project. Source: Subham Dutta

It has taken the government a huge jolt to wake up to the need to appointing a DG to the CRPF, which is tasked with many crucial missions across the country. In one of the deadliest attacks in recent years, at least 25 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed when Naxals laid an ambush in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on Monday. Nearly hundreds of Naxals had ambushed a foot-patrolling party of 99 men from CRPF 74 Battalion around noon as the soldiers were told to provide security cover to an under-construction road project. This was the second major attack by Naxals this year. The last attack took place on March 12 in Sukma where 12 CRPF jawans were killed.

The question is, why did the government wake up after the attack to appoint a new CRPF DG while promising a raft of measures to battle Naxalites? The government has already come under fire for keeping DG CRPF post vacant for nearly two months after its full-time director K Durga Prasad retired in February earlier this year. While the government’s move seems to be at best reactionary in its approach, they have promised to review their strategy to deal with the guerrillas. Shaken by the audacious assault on the security forces, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh too vowed to launch an operation ‘with more firmness’ and ‘vigour’.

In a press conference the same day, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh did not mince his words when he termed the massacre a ‘cold blooded murder’, adding that tribals were used as human shields by Naxals. Expressing condolence for the lives lost, Singh further said, “The sacrifice of our brave jawans will not go in vain,” even as he called for a meeting of all Naxal-hit states on May 8 to look at ways of rooting out Left-Wing extremism.

At the same press conference, when the government was asked if the attack indicated an ‘intelligence failure’, the Home Minister responded with a murky answer: “This is not the time for a blame game.” One of the reporters at the press briefing also asked why a full-time director general of the CRPF had not been appointed yet. To this, Singh again offered a convoluted response, “We don’t have a dearth of leadership…whenever needed, we will appoint a senior officer here.”

At present, the government employs a two-pronged anti-Naxal strategy that involves armed operations coupled with development activities like building health centres, constructing roads, and schools in the affected areas. Paramilitary forces carry out security operations with support from the state police.

The fact that the attack took place in Sukma should come as no surprise. The ambush was orchestrated in the states’s south Bastar area, a region worst hit by Naxal violence. It lies in the southernmost part of the state and borders Telangana, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. It is one of the major Naxal strongholds and is surrounded by areas also hit badly with Naxal violence such as Bijapur, Dantewada and Malkangiri. The attack essentially targeted a 99-strong CRPF security patrol party that was there to provide security for road construction work in the Kalapathar area of south Bastar, a hub of Left-Wing extremism. The gunfight between the security forces and guerrillas lasted for around three hours.

Now that the worst has happened, the government has finally appointed 1983 batch UP cadre IPS officer Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar, as the new director general of the force. Whether the new CRPF DG will launch a cohesive counter-insurgency operation as part of the new strategy, as said by the home minister, remains to be seen.

