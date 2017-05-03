Ineffective coalition, unhappy party workers lead to SP-Congress split

Former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav (L) with Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi. (Source: PTI photo/File) Former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav (L) with Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi. (Source: PTI photo/File)

The decision of Samajwadi Party and Congress to go alone in the coming urban local bodies’ elections in Uttar Pradesh after their alliance’s unsuccessful campaign of assembly elections could be seen as doubting the efficacy of the coalition, as many grassroots workers on both sides have expressed.

The move as announced by UP Congress president Raj Babbar and SP is also an indication that the parties are afraid of losing their workers in the areas where they are having to opt out for their ally. A number of workers of both Congress and SP have questioned the party leaders’ decision to forge an alliance before the assembly elections. Many have been demanding that the local bodies’ polls be contested by their party alone.

At a time when the challenge before the Opposition parties in the state is to loosen the grip of BJP in urban areas where the party is likely to strengthen its position on the back of its overwhelming victory in the assembly elections, the decision of SP and Congress is being seen as a way of placating the party workers.

BJP controls most of the 14 municipal corporations in the state, and will aggressively try to capture most of the 202 municipal boards and 438 nagar panchayats (town areas).

The SP and Congress are also facing internal dissent with several leaders openly voicing their opposition to alliance. SP president Akhilesh Yadav is being asked by his uncle and SP MLA Shivpal Yadav to step down and give charge of the party to Mulayam Singh Yadav, who is now patron of the party. The situation in the Congress about who will lead the party in UP in coming days also remains uncertain.

Akhilesh, who has started a membership drive of the party and is working on revamping the party organisation, wants to make inroads into the urban areas where his party had performed well in 2012 assembly elections but failed to repeat the same in 2017. Congress appears to have a similar plan to save its base in urban areas.

Even as the initial attempts are being made to bring all Opposition parties together to form an anti-BJP coalition for 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the SP, BSP and Congress are set to contest the local bodies’ elections in UP against one another, an apparent signal of how difficult it would be to bring them together for Lok Sabha elections.

