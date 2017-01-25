Sexism and misogyny must come to an end in Indian politics

Janata Dal (United) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sharad Yadav. Janata Dal (United) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sharad Yadav.

The sexist remarks doled out by Janata Dal (United) leader Sharad Yadav and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Vinay Katiyar show the ignominious side of Indian politics. Sexism, misogyny and patriarchy are so deeply ingrained in our society that it is no surprise when politicians and ‘public leaders’ dish out insensitive misogynistic remarks. The disheartening part is that these are the same people who are opinion makers and ones who have great influence in moulding public conscience.

On Wednesday, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Vinay Katiyar made a blatantly sexist remark on Congress’ star campaigner in Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Vadra. Katiyar took the unaccorded liberty to comment on her appearance saying “there are prettier campaigners than Priyanka”.

Also, in a video release by ANI, former Janata Dal (United) president and serving member in Rajya Sabha Sharad Yadav is seen making sexist remarks where he tells his audience – read vote bank – that the honour of their vote is much more than the honour of their daughters.

Sharad Yadav said: “Wo thik hone mein ye jo ballot paper hai, yaad rakho iske baare mein sab jagah bade paimane pe batane or samjhane ki jarurat hai. Ye beti ki izzat se bhi vote ki izzat badhi hai. Beti ki izzat jaegi, toh gaon or mohalle ki izzat jaegi. Aur vote ek bar bik gaya, or ek baar gadbad hogaya toh ilake ki, desh ki aabaroo or aane wala sapna kabhi poora nahi hoga.” His words translate to “if daughter’s honour is compromised, it only affects the village or community but if the vote’s honour is compromised, it impacts the entire nation”. Yadav’s outrageous comparisons should leave you flabbergasted. And yet, he carries on with his characteristic spree of sexist comments without any regret whatsoever.

This was not the first incident when Sharad Yadav has made such sexist and misogynistic statements, and given the fact that he shows no signs of regret, sadly it seems it may not be his last. Though he is not the only one to do so, we have a long list. Here is an account of his previous sexist comments:

December 2012: During winter session of parliament, Sharad Yadav opposed the Women’s Bill claiming that the bill would only benefit the well off women. The analogy used for well-off women was characteristic of Sharad Yadav as he described them as ‘par kati auratein’ (women with short cut hair).

March 2013: During the anti-rape bill debate in Parliament, Yadav commented, “If boys don’t follow women, how will they fall in love”. One would expect a horrified response from the house but it erupted in thunderous laughter on his words. Buoyed by the support, Yadav added “ Here (in India) boys take the first step for love. This Bill will put a stop to it. Now, if boys don’t follow girls then how will both (assuming that a girl would enjoy the attention of a stalker) fall in love?” “Is there anyone here (Rajya Sabha) who has not followed a girl ever? This Bill terms normal acts as wrong turning it into a crime. Now this law will create a wall between a boy, a girl and their love”.

March 2015: Yadav created a furore when he commented on the skin colour and bodies of women from south India. Yadav’s words, again in Parliament, denigrating not just women but an august house on regular occasions, were: “South Indian women are beautiful and so are there bodies… women in our parts (northern Indian) are not so (beautiful). They also know how to dance.” How these unparliamentary words fit into a parliamentary discussion is only the result of his imagination. He adds that “all doors are open to fair skinned women”. Upon hearing a protest by BJP leader and then HRD minister Smriti Irani, he told her on the floor of the house, “I know what you are?” It was followed by another disgusting remark by the not so subtle Assam Congress leader Nilamani Sen who said that everyone knew Irani was PM Modi’s second wife.

Brinda Karat wrote in a column the same week that rightly so that the kind of words, body language and attitudes used by Yadav and his ilk “indicated the poor and deteriorating standards of public debate often led by senior leaders.”

One cannot agree more with her. What we now have is systemic misogyny, trivialisation of rape, stalking, molestation, unwarranted liberties taken by sexist, patriarchal, chauvinistic politicians and the emboldening of sexism in the public conscience and political system.



