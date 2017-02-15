Sasikala seems to take pledge at Jayalalithaa’s memorial, thumps ground thrice before heading for prison

Jail-bound Sasikala Natarajan made a stopover at former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa’s memorial and offered tributes, but her demeanour was not of a defeated person. The AIADMK general secretary, who was convicted in a disproportionate assets case by the Supreme Court on Tuesday and sentenced to prison, thumped Jayalalithaa’s grave thrice muttering something with tearful eyes.

Sasikala bowed down at Jayalalithaa’s memorial and offered floral tributes and also visited party founder MG Ramachandran’s house for a meditation session. Realistically, Sasikala’s dream to become CM of Tamil Nadu is more or less done and dusted. However, it seems she may want to be in control from behind the scenes. With a proxy leader at the helm for now, Sasikala may be looking to focus her energies on getting back at OPS.

Sasikala was convicted in the case for amassing illicit wealth and conspiracy. But the court that convicted her, found Jayalalithaa guilty as well. So, her invoking Jayalalithaa sends various signals. In all, he is set to serve a jail term for four years and legal experts have already clarified that the decision will not be challenged. The only way ahead for Sasikala looks to be serving the prison sentence and keeping alive the hope that she will get a chance to fight elections.

Sasikala’s jail sentence came as a cause for celebration to caretaker Chief Minister O Panneerselvam’s camp. As the both the camps are now involved in a bitter public fight for Amma’s legacy, Sasikala’s jail term has come as a relief for Panneerselvam.

