Sahara diaries: Sheila Dikshit blunts Rahul Gandhi’s attack on PM Modi

Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit (Source: PTI) Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit (Source: PTI)

Sheila Dikshit’s comments rubbishing the controversial Sahara diaries has taken away the sharpness from Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi’s attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The development points to complacency exercised by Gandhi and the Congress top brass in accusing the PM of corruption.

Gandhi used the diaries to allege personal corruption of the PM while he was Gujarat chief minister and put out the papers in the public domain. However, Sheila Dikshit’s name also figured in the list of monetary beneficiaries. Interestingly, a Twitter handle linked to the Congress party had put out a list of beneficiaries which included the name of the former Delhi chief minister.

Caught off guard, Dikshit rubbished the diary entries. The BJP was quick to jump on the issue and has remained adamant on their stand that the papers lack merit. The ruling party accused Congress of double standards and alleged that Rahul Gandhi was “whipping up a dead horse”. Meanwhile, other opposition parties are pushing for a probe on anyone whose name figures in the Sahara diaries.

Amid all this, it seems either the Congress will have to let up with the attack or Sheila Dikshit will just prove to be a collateral damage. Sheila Dikshit has tried to distance herself from the issue with multiple comments citing the issue of being sub judice.

Overall, Gandhi’s attack will likely fizzle out and he will have to find some other way to counter the PM. Sacrificing a three time former CM, former governor and their UP CM candidate will be a big gamble. One that may prove to be self destructive. Now that denials have started to come out of the Congress camp itself, the validity of the papers have come into serious question.

One thing is for sure, selective attacks are not an option anymore for either the Congress or the BJP, at least when it comes to Sahara diaries.

