Sahara diaries: Congress put Sheila Dikshit on the line to save Rahul Gandhi’s face

Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit. (File Photo) Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit. (File Photo)

Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit finds herself on a sticky wicket as the Congress has decided to move ahead with its attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi using the Sahara diaries. The continued attack means Congress has put her on the line by asking for an independent probe on everyone whose name appears on the list. Sheila Dikshit had questioned the authenticity of the papers a couple of days ago and rubbished allegations of her being a monetary beneficiary in what seems to have been a bribery spree.

These are the same papers that Congress was using to allege PM Modi’s personal corruption, claiming his name figures in the list of wrongful monetary beneficiaries. Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi alleged that according to the Sahara diaries PM Modi took a bribe of ?40 crore from Sahara when he was Gujarat CM.

The Supreme Court did not authenticate the documents. Nonetheless, Gandhi used it to corner Modi during election campaigns for the crucial UP Assembly elections due in 2017.

It is unbelievable that Gandhi along with the top brass of the Congress, many of whom are top lawyers, did not go through the papers before putting them in the public domain. If they did, then they ended up putting the image of their CM candidate on the line. Now they are left to pick up the pieces and save face–either of Rahul Gandhi or of Sheila Dikshit. It’s clear who the party has decided to save.

It is the nature of elections after PM Modi’s election that state election rallies are discussed on the national stage on national issues. So the attacks are also directed at him. The Sahara diaries controversies would’ve no doubt given the BJP some uneasy moments. But it seems most in the party will breathe a sigh of relief given the possibility that Sheila may turn more hostile if they push her to the wall.

Congress leaders like Jairam Ramesh have still put the onus on the PM to order an independent probe into the matter. It appears Gandhi now seeks to vindicate himself and Sheila’s image might be sacrificed for that purpose.