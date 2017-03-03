RSS leader Kundan Chandrawat’s hate speech: No arrest; shows our complacency as a people

Kundan Chandrawat Kundan Chandrawat

Standing before a heaving crowd of Hindutva supporters in Ujjain on Wednesday, RSS leader Kundan Chandrawat made a frank admission: His “Hindu society” had sent thousands of Muslims to their death during the polarizing Gujarat riots. His admission, anchored in rhetoric, had macabre overtones.

At an event organized by the local Janadhikar Samiti, Chandrawat had launched a scathing attack on the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, alleging that Vijayan was responsible for the deaths of the RSS activists in Kerala. Enraged and excited, Chandrawat asked for Vijayan’s head: “I, Dr Kundan Chandrawat, declare from this dais – I have wealth that is why I say this… property worth more than Rs 1 crore. Cut off Vijayan’s head, and bring it to me, I will transfer my house and assets in your name! Such traitors don’t have the right to live in the country. Such traitors don’t have the right to murder democracy!” Leaning intimidatingly over the podium, his voice roared. “Have you forgotten Godhra? You killed 56, we sent 2000 to the graveyard,” referring to the colossal anti-Muslim pogrom that left Gujarat scarred in 2002. In response, Chandrawat received a resounding applause.

It’s been more than 24 hours since Chandrawat made the disconcerting speech claiming the lives of countless innocent people. He admitted to murder – which was downplayed by the BJP MP Chintamani Malviya (who shared the dais with Chandrawat) as a “culmination of his pent up feelings”. But the RSS leader has not been arrested. He encouraged his supporters to behead the Chief Minister of a state – inciting murder. But Chandrawat, has not been arrested. He forewarned that he would “offer a garland of 300,000 human skulls to Bharat Mata” – insinuating a probably massacre in the future. But Chandrawat has not been arrested.

When his video began making its rounds, it irked many, raised several brows, and left several troubled. It drew condemnation to a heightened degree. Chandrawat justified himself, likening himself to a freedom fighter: “It’s my personal view”, he told ANI. “I gave [an] explosive statement just like Bhagat Singh used bomb on British (sic). They must know Hindus aren’t sleeping.” But the RSS distanced itself from Chandrawat’s “emotional” outburst, in fact, it condemned it.

A few hours ago, Chandrawat reportedly retracted the bounty he had announced on Vijayan.

This episode leaves one unhinged. Even though the statement has been retracted, it should push us to think. Chandrawat’s diabolical speech (and no subsequent arrest) holds a mirror against society and how low we’ve stooped, where violence is the new tongue used to lash out against political dissent, against the powerless, or for political advancement. Those with significant political clout unfortunately, get away with it.

