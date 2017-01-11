Rahul Gandhi’s demonetisation sarcasm strikes a chord at Congress meet

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi (PTI photo) Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi (PTI photo)

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi took an aggressive avatar against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Congress party’s national convention held in Delhi on Wednesday. His speech was laced with humour and sarcasm as he took on the government over demonetisation.

Gandhi lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bharatiya Janata Party and the RSS at the convention over a myriad number of issues including demonetisation, MGNREGA and economic slowdown. He called Baba Ramdev as the BJP’s chief economist and criticised PM Modi’s decision to continue with MGNREGA after ‘terming it one of the biggest failures of the Congress government’. He also raised the issue of drop in manufacturing sector after demonetisation, notably in automobile sales alleging that demonetisation has taken the manufacturing sector to a position it was 16 years ago.

In the last two months when the demonetisation was announced, Rahul launched a sustained campaign against the government. In election rallies in Uttar Pradesh and press conferences, an aggressive Rahul Gandhi tried to corner the government on how the demonetisation scheme was announced and implemented.

In the last Congress Working Committee meeting that Rahul chaired in absence of his mother Sonia Gandhi, who is also Congress president, the members unanimously supported the idea of his taking charge of the party. The CWC is made up of the top members of the party. Sonia was absent in the convention as well on account of bad health.

However, Rahul seems to be taking charge slowly. His attempt to reinvent himself is showing clearly and he will want to take that image to the poll bound states instead of giving a chance to the PM to ridicule him again.

