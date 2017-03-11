Why ‘Pehle AAP’ was second best in Punjab

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister and national convener of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Arvind Kejriwal’s dream of winning Punjab was shattered with the party leading in only 24 seats. The party has got enough seats, thought to sit as the main opposition in the state assembly.

Kejriwal was hoping to sweep Punjab polls but has had to do be satisfied with a second best position. Several controversies including the “radical hug”, the lack of a Sikh chief ministerial face, its perceived inexperience, the sacking of its convenor Sucha Singh Chhotepur and allegations of scandals that surfaced ahead of voting, seem to have cost the party dear.

AAP was unable to retain the 33 assembly segments it had led in during the 2014 Lok Sabha election. The party did better in 2014 without any organisational structure or even any polling booths. In 2017, the party appointed office bearers in virtually every village and Kejriwal camped in the state for a month, addressing a number of rallies.

Just a few days ahead of elections, Kejriwal staying at a former militant’s house in Moga and a subsequent bomb blast in Maur assembly segment, apparently harmed the party. Former DGP and super cop KPS Gill had appealed to voters not to vote for a party that was siding with the radicals. The support of radical support to AAP did not go down well with the people of Punjab especially the urban population which chose the secular Congress instead.

AAP’s decision not to announce its CM candidate ahead of the election also seems to have harmed the party. In the absence of a credible AAP opponent and with a discredited Badal clan, Punjab Congress president Capt Amarinder Singh emerged as the tallest leader in the state.

Several allegations of money for tickets, leaders accepting kickbacks surfaced during the distribution of tickets. These allegations hit the party’s prospects. Although AAP managed to garner huge support from the youth in the state who supported the party vocally, political observers believe that many of them were under 18, and therefore not registered as voters.

AAP’s most popular leader MP Bhagwant Mann, who was otherwise pulling huge crowds in his rallies, ended up as a runner up to Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal and lost by a margin of 18,616 votes.

None of the AAP’s top guns have reacted to the people’s verdict so far. For a party whose members attack the social media guns blazing, their silence on Saturday says it all.

