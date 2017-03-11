The Punjab verdict was bad news for the Akalis: Will this be the end of the Badals?

Parkash Singh Badal Parkash Singh Badal

The tallest leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal ever since he led the party to a resounding victory in the 1997 Punjab assembly elections, Akali patriarch and five time chief minister, Parkash Singh Badal has hit one of the lowest ebbs of his political career on Saturday as a crushing defeat left SAD at a humiliating third position in Punjab’s triangular contest.

Twenty years after 1997 and into a fourth assembly elections, the tally is almost the reverse in 2017: the Congress had won only 14 seats then as while SAD had 75 seats.

The only saving grace for the 89-year-old Badal is that he won from his citadel Lambi with a margin of more than 22,000 votes in a triangular contest with his nearest rival Capt Amarinder Singh and Jarnail Singh (Aam Aadmi Party) and that his son and SAD president Sukhbir Badal won from Jalalabad in a three-cornered contest involving AAP’s Bhagwant Mann and Congress’ Ravneet Singh Bittu.

Personal victories aside, the talking point now is whether the SAD drubbing would challenge the supremacy of Badals over SAD. Parkash Singh Badal took centrestage in the party in March 1999 after he got late Akali stalwart Gurcharan Singh Tohra removed as Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president following a feud with Tohra over his (Tohra’s) remark of one man one post in the party made in November 1998. Often referred to as mini parliament of Sikhs, SGPC is a kind of parallel government in Punjab, especially when it comes to issues relating to the Sikh community.

Tohra went onto form a separate party, the Sarb Hind Shiromani Akali Dal as Tohra-Badal feud continued. Tohra’s party contested the 2002 elections and was totally routed but caused enough damage to the SAD led by Badal. The Congress led by Capt Amarinder Singh formed the government in Punjab in 2002. An astute politician, Badal did not waste time in a rapprochement with the Tohra group and appointed him as SGPC president again in July 2003 with Kirpal Singh Badungar (the current SGPC president) resigning as SGPC president to pave the way for Tohra who returned to the Akali fold accepting Badal’s supremacy. It was at this point that Badal emerged as the undisputed supreme leader of SAD.

And Badal has remained undisputed ever since even as the party boasted of a galaxy of other seasoned politicians like Ranjit Singh Brahampura, the late Capt Kanwaljit Singh who was killed in an accident in March 2009, Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and Prem Singh Chandumajra – all of them like Badal bringing their sons into politics, but never looking like posing any challenge to Badal.

Badal’s son Sukhbir Badal had taken over as SAD president in 2008 as he was believed to have played a key role in steering SAD to victory in 2007. In 2012, he managed a rather surprise consecutive victory for SAD. Sukhbir used to boast that SAD would rule for 25 years.

“The party will discuss the results in a meeting to analyse what led to such results,” said Dhindsa. About any probability of a leadership change in the party, Dhindsa said, “In a 10-year of rule, sometimes people get upset over certain things and that is why such results.”

“There is no talk of leadership change,” said Chandumajra.

After a rather surprising consecutive win in 2012 elections, SAD had contested this election on what it called the “agenda of development”. From a spate of memorials to doles for every section of society and political appointments to appease different sections, the Badal government did everything in the book to woo voters, burdening the state exchequer with its populist moves. But, nothing worked for Badal, who would hit the dusty village at brisk pace for his sangat darshan programmes to “directly address the grievances of people”.

According to political science professor at Panjab University Ashutosh Kumar, “The stigma on SAD over issues like monopolising business and making money from everything like a businesman with no moral credentials, the drug taint, the farmers’ suicide, doing little to alleviate the problems faced by farmers, being seen as a panthic party that was seen to have destroyed SGPC and the Akal Takht, family politics and public sentiments against them on number of other issues led to the unprecedented defeat of Akali Dal.”

Admiring Badal for being soft spoken and someone who ensured peace in the state and a seasoned politician who has had a long political career where he did “sewa” of Punjab, Kumar said, “Today was the last day of Badal in active politics. He will continue as an MLA, but will not be active in politics. Sukhbir Singh Badal, who had been running the show for the last five years, will be centrestage now. I will equate Badal with Karunanidhi and Sukhbir with Stalin now. There might be bickering in the Akali Dal over Sukhbir’s leadership as he proved to be a bad administrator and allowed the Akali party to be destroyed.”

