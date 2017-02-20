PM Modi’s ‘graveyard’ remark was not divisive, media got it wrong     

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at an election rally in Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. (Source: PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at an election rally in Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. (Source: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech in Fatehpur did not go unnoticed. His quotes from the speech appeared to have been cherry-picked to suit the divisive image that he had consciously tried to shed since the run up to the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. “Gaon me kabristan banta hai to shamshaan bhi banna chahiye. Ramzan me bijli aati hai to Diwali me bhi aani chahiye. Bhedbhav nhi hona chahiye (If land is given for cemetery in a village, it should be given for cremation ground also. If electricity is supplied during Ramazan, it should be supplied during Diwali also. There should not be discrimination,” PM Modi said. The prime minister also said: “If there’s electricity on Holi, it should be there on Eid too.” This comment, however, was clipped by a section of the media seemingly to fit into their preset narrative — he is here to divide than unify. The takeaway from the prime minister’s speech was discrimination must be buried along with the skeletons of its past. But his tirade against the current dispensation in Uttar Pradesh was woefully misinterpreted.

The risk in not staying the course but meandering towards an approach best suited to TRP-crazed television channels is losing credibility. Lose it once then there is no going back to the warm embrace of factual reporting. It is a taint darker than any CBI chargesheet or Supreme Court appointed SIT probe. Even a dip in the holy Ganges wouldn’t wash it away. We have seen it happen across the pacific, in a country run by someone with an elaborate comb-over. In January, Buzzfeed made startling revelations about Donald Trump purported ties with Moscow, days before his inauguration as the 45th President of the United States of America. Buzzfeed had essentially dumped into the public domain an unverified intelligence brief that was compiled by a former British spy. The allegations range from the most bizarre to hilarious; one explicitly veered towards Trump’s sexual fetishes. Without vetting the document, Buzzfeed has committed the cardinal sin of allowing the readers to decide whether the allegations carried weight. It in effect presented Trump with a sword that will be used against one of its own. He successfully manipulated it to his advantage by painting the American media with the same brush reserved for “fake news” publications. In today’s post-truth world, where a megalomaniac is obsessed with the media running the show, it is important to not stray from the tenets of journalism as the danger lies in every fact-based report being debunked as hokum.

In Fatehpur, PM Modi’s comments, however inclusive they might sound, ring hollow as the Bharatiya Janata Party sacrificed the fair representation of minority sections in a polity for pure electoral gains. In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP did not field a single candidate from the Muslim community. Their defence: tickets are solely distributed based on how winnable a candidate is. BJP’s Shahnawaz Hussain, who is a member of the central election committee, said: “The party selects candidates from all religions, castes and classes. The committee looks at the ability of the candidate to win. Any candidate who is considered suitable for a particular seat will be given a ticket.” How will a candidate, if elected, be sensitive to specific problems faced by a minority when they represented the majority all their life? Not everyone is running to be prime minister.

The fault lines in Uttar Pradesh run deep. Polarising an already divisive state by poor reporting and discounting the electorate by propping candidates who subscribe to one ideology is fraught with danger.

